Where the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal are projected to land

It’s the time of year where players from all over the nation enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal to find a new home.

Texas is expected to do a lot of work within the transfer portal in hopes of persuading immediate impact players to suit up in the burnt orange. The portal has become more and more popular as of late, thanks to the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, which allows for the athletes to make a move once without having to sit out a whole season like they did in years past.

Another reason for the uptick in transfers is due to the fact that every athlete that was in college during the start of the pandemic received an extra year of eligibility. In return, there are plenty of veteran players looking to either play at bigger schools for more exposure, or looking to go to a smaller school for more playing time. In regards to this offseason in particular, sudden head coach departures have caused a slew of transfers as well.

One of the most intriguing positions in the portal right now is quarterback, as there are over a handful of former starters and high level players that have decided to take their talents elsewhere.

Here are where some of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal are projected to go, based off 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions and various media reports.

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska)

As it currently stands, Martinez does not have a crystal ball prediction, but unlike the other two quarterbacks, his plans have been reported. According to 247Sports, Martinez has visited Kansas State already and is expected to visit Cal where he was once committed to out of high school.

Harrison Bailey (Tennessee)

As it currently sits, the former four-star holds one prediction that has him going back to his home state of Georgia to play for Georgia Tech. It is unclear when a decision will be made, but he did tweet something that possibly hinted at him knowing where he intends to go.

Can’t wait to ball at my next home… 💯 — Harrison Bailey (@HBailey_05) December 5, 2021

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

There seems to be some confusion with Haener, as he entered the transfer portal and was expected to follow head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State to Washington. According to 247Sports, Haener has already committed to Washington where he originally played at prior to the transfer to Fresno State.

However, although 247Sports has him committed to Washington on Nov. 30, according to an article by Seattle Times published on Dec. 1, Haener told them he has not committed yet.

“I haven’t committed anywhere yet,” Haener said in a text message to The Seattle Times “So you can squash all the speculation from all those people as of now.”

Dillon Gabriel (UCF)

Dillon Gabriel to Ole Miss seemed to be a lock as soon as his name hit the portal. He currently is projected to go to Ole Miss, and according to 247Sports, he took a visit to the campus over the weekend.

Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)

The most coveted quarterback in the portal, Quinn Ewers has practically every Texas program in a frenzy over the possibility of him transferring to their school. According to Pete Thamel, he has had an at-home visit with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, visited Texas Tech, and is also set to take a visit to TCU.

Sources: No. 1 ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers is on a visit to Texas Tech. He’s already met with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian at Ewers’ home and is slated to visit TCU tomorrow. @SWiltfong247 first reported the Texas Tech visit. Ewers transferred from Ohio State Friday. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2021

It is very unclear where he will end up at this point, but it appears to be a two-horse race between Texas and Texas Tech.

