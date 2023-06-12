Here’s where top offensive free agents would fit in Cowboys depth chart

An interesting article from over the weekend brought the current crop of free agents into focus . . . and it’s a really good picture. The 2023 free agency class wasn’t an elite one, but there are still a number of high-profile players who remain looking for a new home. The Philly Voice’s Evan Macy asked whether a team comprised of current free agents could compete for a playoff spot.

The Dallas Cowboys have a strong roster, and right now there are no indications the club would seriously consider adding any of these names. But what happens if things change, either through injury on a player failing to make the necessary jump into a bigger role?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

During the offseason it’s easy to have a pollyannistic view of every current player’s potential. When camp hits, though, teams have to be able to admit mistakes were made. And if that’s the case, veteran free agents get the call. So where would each member of this treasure trove of talent fit in Dallas’ depth chart? Here’s a look at how big of an impact they could make.

Quarterbacks

We have two QBs making the Cowboys’ roster. Dak Prescott is a top-10 signal caller and Cooper Rush is a backup capable of winning games.

Teddy Bridgewater – QB2

Carson Wentz – Wouldn’t make the team

Matt Ryan – QB3

Bridgewater would be a surefire upgrade if (compartive) price wasn’t a concern. There’s no way Wentz deserves another shot, he’s not good in the locker room and there’s no way this collection of Cowboys could ever rally around him.

Advertisement

Running Backs

The Cowboys slapped a franchise tag on Tony Pollard who appears ahead of rehab schedule after his broken leg in the playoffs. They are being wise in giving low-cost backs the opportunity to tote the ball behind him.

Dalvin Cook – RB2

Ezekiel Elliott – RB3

Leonard Fournette – RB4

Kareem Hunt – RB4

Cook still has juice, but he’s not worth the squeeze at the price he currently commands, vowing to not accept a $5 million salary. Elliott would make a great short yardage back, but does his former status as position leader hamper his ability to rejoin the club? Fournette and Hunt seem washed.

Advertisement

Wide Receivers

Dallas improved their corps tremendously signing Brandin Cooks and the expected improvement from Michael Gallup (injury) and Jalen Tolbert (experience) makes this a great group behind CeeDee Lamb’s leadership.

DeAndre Hopkins – WR2

Jarvis Landry – WR4

Kenny Golladay – WR5

Julio Jones – WR5

Hopkins is too expensive, but clearly would get starter snaps and would give Dallas the deepest WR group this side of Cincinnati. The rest of this group would be injury insurance with Landry possibly stunting Tolbert’s development.

Tight End

The Cowboys don’t have much experience at tight end, so a solid veteran could potentially bump someone down the depth chart.

Advertisement

There are no solid veterans.

MyCole Pruitt – TE4

Maxx Williams – TE4

Offensive Line

Working from the starting configuration of Tyron Smith (LT), Tyler Smith (LG), Tyler Biadasz (C), Zack Martin (RG), Terence Steele (RT) there could be a couple places that would be an improvement for 2023. Behind them we’re slotting Matt Waletzko (Swing Tackle), Chuma Edoga (LG2), Matt Farniok (Swing Interior), Asim Richards (LG3), TJ Bass (C2).

Taylor Lewan – LT2

Eric Fisher – LT3

Dalton Risner – LG2

Gabe Jackson – LG3

Ben Jones – C1

Billy Price – C2

Trai Turner – RG2

AJ Cann – RG3

George Fant – RT3

Michael Schofield – RT3

Advertisement

The first and only starter replacement is here in Jones, who would likely be an imrpovement over Biadasz, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. There’s also plenty of serviceable depth here and for the right price, this is where the Cowboys would likely look to improve their roster even without a new need being created.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire