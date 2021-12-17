Where the top Louisiana prospects signed in the 2022 recruiting class
One of the top priorities for the head coach of the LSU Tigers is locking down the state of Louisiana. You want to keep your best talents in The Boot. Brian Kelly could sign a majority of the top 10 recruits in the 2022 class from Louisiana.
Since 2010 the number of top 10 recruits in the state that signed with LSU:
2010: 7/10 signed
2011: 7/10 signed
2012: 6/10 signed
2013: 7/10 signed
2014: 5/10 signed
2015: 7/10 signed
2016: 9/10 signed
2017: 3/10 signed
2018: 5/10 signed
2019: 8/10 signed
2020: 3/10 signed
2021: 6/10 signed
So far in the 2022 recruiting class, the Tigers have signed four of the top 10 in-state prospects. That is already better than the 2017 and 2020 classes. They have an opportunity to sign the top three recruits if Jacoby Mathews chooses LSU. All in all the Bayou Bengals could sign a total of seven of the 10 with Mathews, Kendrick Law, and TreVonte’ Citizen still yet to sign with a school.
Editor’s Note: Law signed with Alabama on Friday
Law will make his commitment on Friday, Dec. 17.
Here is a look at the top 10 Louisiana recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings:
Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle (Monroe, LA)
Lock down the state. @will_campbell66 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/aWlSBPo5jl
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Signed with LSU
Walker Howard, Quarterback (Lafayette, LA)
This is Family. @Walker_Howard4 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/7afH3jqpyO
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Signed with LSU
Jacoby Mathews, Safety (Ponchatoula, LA)
Jacoby Mathews recovers fumble and takes it to the house. 43-29 Ponchatoula leads Acadiana 7:20 left. @iamjacobym pic.twitter.com/84AvFH8kT1
— Chris Singleton (@courierchris) December 4, 2021
Set to announce decision on Jan. 2
Shazz Preston, Wide Receiver (St. James, LA)
The #PROCE22 Begins Here @shazzpreston7 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/0Nigf3AICH
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 15, 2021
Signed with Alabama
Le'Veon Moss, Running Back (Baton Rouge, LA)
📱 @turnUplevee
🧃 RB
📍 Istrouma HS
🏡 Baton Rouge, La.
💻 https://t.co/33WQbQErrK pic.twitter.com/VXiEaT6pCt
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Signed with Texas A&M
Kendrick Law, Athlete (Shreveport, LA)
The #PROCE22 Begins Here @KendrickLaw2 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/sSI6ID1J7h
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 17, 2021
Signed with Alabama
Quency Wiggins, Defensive Line (Baton Rouge, LA)
He's Staying Home! @Quencywiggins is officially a Tiger https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/HAG0MyQKDH
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Signed with LSU
Aaron Anderson, Wide Receiver (New Orleans, LA)
The #PROCE22 Begins Here @deuce2crazy #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tGz2ZWSfOq
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 15, 2021
Signed with Alabama
Laterrance Welch, Cornerback (Lafayette, LA)
Welcome Home, @LaterranceW22! Lafayette’s own is officially a Tiger. https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/ZI9ezSxYb2
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Signed with LSU
TreVonte' Citizen, Running Back (Lake Charles, LA)
It’s Official 🐯🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/eYwurEQTqs
— TreVonte Citizen✍🏾 (@Tre_Citizen1) August 1, 2021
Will sign with his new team on Feb. 3
Other top Louisiana recruits to sign with LSU
Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports
No. 12: Emery Jones, OL (Baton Rouge, LA)
No. 19: Jordan Allen, DB (Lafayette, LA)
No. 26: Tygee Hill, DL (New Orleans, LA)
No. 27: Landon Ibieta, WR (Mandeville, LA)
No. 28: Bo Bordelon, OL (New Orleans, LA)
No. 43: Fitzgerald West, OL (Lafayette, LA)
