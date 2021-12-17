Where the top Louisiana prospects signed in the 2022 recruiting class

One of the top priorities for the head coach of the LSU Tigers is locking down the state of Louisiana. You want to keep your best talents in The Boot. Brian Kelly could sign a majority of the top 10 recruits in the 2022 class from Louisiana.

Since 2010 the number of top 10 recruits in the state that signed with LSU:

2010: 7/10 signed

2011: 7/10 signed

2012: 6/10 signed

2013: 7/10 signed

2014: 5/10 signed

2015: 7/10 signed

2016: 9/10 signed

2017: 3/10 signed

2018: 5/10 signed

2019: 8/10 signed

2020: 3/10 signed

2021: 6/10 signed

So far in the 2022 recruiting class, the Tigers have signed four of the top 10 in-state prospects. That is already better than the 2017 and 2020 classes. They have an opportunity to sign the top three recruits if Jacoby Mathews chooses LSU. All in all the Bayou Bengals could sign a total of seven of the 10 with Mathews, Kendrick Law, and TreVonte’ Citizen still yet to sign with a school.

Law will make his commitment on Friday, Dec. 17.

Here is a look at the top 10 Louisiana recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings:

Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle (Monroe, LA)

Signed with LSU

Walker Howard, Quarterback (Lafayette, LA)

Signed with LSU

Jacoby Mathews, Safety (Ponchatoula, LA)

Jacoby Mathews recovers fumble and takes it to the house. 43-29 Ponchatoula leads Acadiana 7:20 left. @iamjacobym pic.twitter.com/84AvFH8kT1 — Chris Singleton (@courierchris) December 4, 2021

Set to announce decision on Jan. 2

Shazz Preston, Wide Receiver (St. James, LA)

Signed with Alabama

Le'Veon Moss, Running Back (Baton Rouge, LA)

Signed with Texas A&M

Kendrick Law, Athlete (Shreveport, LA)

Signed with Alabama

Quency Wiggins, Defensive Line (Baton Rouge, LA)

Signed with LSU

Aaron Anderson, Wide Receiver (New Orleans, LA)

Signed with Alabama

Laterrance Welch, Cornerback (Lafayette, LA)

Signed with LSU

TreVonte' Citizen, Running Back (Lake Charles, LA)

Will sign with his new team on Feb. 3

Other top Louisiana recruits to sign with LSU

No. 12: Emery Jones, OL (Baton Rouge, LA)

No. 19: Jordan Allen, DB (Lafayette, LA)

No. 26: Tygee Hill, DL (New Orleans, LA)

No. 27: Landon Ibieta, WR (Mandeville, LA)

No. 28: Bo Bordelon, OL (New Orleans, LA)

No. 43: Fitzgerald West, OL (Lafayette, LA)

