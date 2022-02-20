Where the top Big 12 players transferred to
The Big 12 conference took in a great number of talented players this offseason thanks to the transfer portal, but they also lost a slew of the top talent in the conference.
Many of the transfers out of the Big 12 were very much influenced by coaching changes, as Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, Gary Patterson was fired by TCU and now is at Texas, and Jim Knowles left Oklahoma State to take the defensive coordinator job at Ohio State.
This led to players either following their coaches to a new school, or some just looking for new opportunity to get on the field in a new environment.
The influx of talent leaving the conference has likely changed the immediate outlook of the the Big 12, and may even give other schools a chance to supplant themselves as the best in the conference.
Here are where some of the top players in the conference ended up transferring to after deciding to enter the portal.
Casey Thompson, QB, Texas - Nebraska
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Isheem Young, S, Iowa State - Ole Miss
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Ochaun Mathis, EDGE TCU - Undecided
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Jarrick Bernard, DB Oklahoma State - LSU
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Latrell McCutchin, DB, Oklahoma - USC
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLA
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, TCU - New Mexico State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Tanner McCalister, DB, Oklahoma State - Ohio State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Stogner, TE, Oklahoma - South Carolina
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma - South Carolina
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jadon Haselwood, WR, Oklahoma - Arkansas
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Williams, WR, Oklahoma - USC
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Evans, RB, TCU - Ole Miss
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma - USC
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
