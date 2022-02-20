Where the top Big 12 players transferred to

The Big 12 conference took in a great number of talented players this offseason thanks to the transfer portal, but they also lost a slew of the top talent in the conference.

Many of the transfers out of the Big 12 were very much influenced by coaching changes, as Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, Gary Patterson was fired by TCU and now is at Texas, and Jim Knowles left Oklahoma State to take the defensive coordinator job at Ohio State.

This led to players either following their coaches to a new school, or some just looking for new opportunity to get on the field in a new environment.

The influx of talent leaving the conference has likely changed the immediate outlook of the the Big 12, and may even give other schools a chance to supplant themselves as the best in the conference.

Here are where some of the top players in the conference ended up transferring to after deciding to enter the portal.

Casey Thompson, QB, Texas - Nebraska

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Isheem Young, S, Iowa State - Ole Miss

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Ochaun Mathis, EDGE TCU - Undecided

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrick Bernard, DB Oklahoma State - LSU

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Latrell McCutchin, DB, Oklahoma - USC

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLA

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, TCU - New Mexico State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner McCalister, DB, Oklahoma State - Ohio State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Stogner, TE, Oklahoma - South Carolina

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma - South Carolina

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jadon Haselwood, WR, Oklahoma - Arkansas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Williams, WR, Oklahoma - USC

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Evans, RB, TCU - Ole Miss

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma - USC

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

