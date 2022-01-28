Where have the top 25 Texas football recruits from Class of 2022 signed?

The 2021 high school football season showcased a ton of top talent from Texas, which isn’t much of a surprise. The state was head and toe above all else when it came to the depth of talent, with nine 247Sports Composite five-star recruits calling the Lone Star State home.

Where are each of the the top talents headed in 2022? As more commitments became official over the past month and national signing day nears, that one central question looms.

Here are the top 25 high school football players from Texas’ class of 2022, and where each is headed (if they’ve have already made an official decision).

Denver Harris

High School: North Shore

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

Devon Campbell

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Bowie

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Harold Perkins

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: Cy Park

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

Kelvin Banks

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Summer Creek

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

College Commitment: Oregon Ducks

Evan Stewart

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Liberty

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

Omari Abor

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Duncanville

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes

Conner Weigman

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Bridgeland

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 208 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

Bear Alexander

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Brewer

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 325 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs

Cade Klubnik

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Austin Westlake

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 186 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson Tigers

Caleb Burton

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo via Twitter/@calebburtoniii

High School: Lake Travis

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 165 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes

Terrance Brooks

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Little Elm

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes

Bryce Anderson

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”766″>

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: West Brook

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

Malick Sylla

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Katy

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

PJ Williams

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Dickinson

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

Brenen Thompson

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Spearman

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

College Commitment: Texas Longhorns

Julian Humphrey

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Clear Lake

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Florida Gators

Bryan Allen Jr.

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Aledo

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Texas Longhorns

Kobie McKinzie

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lubbock-Cooper

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 245 pounds

College Commitment: Oklahoma Sooners

Kam Dewberry

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Atascocita

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 313 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

Chace Biddle

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Garland

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: SMU Mustangs

Chris Marshall

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Fort Bend Marshall

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

Jaydon Blue

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Klein Cain

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 205 pounds

College Commitment: Texas Longhorns

Jaray Bledsoe

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Marlin

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

College Commitment: Texas Longhorns

Jordan Hudson

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Garland

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: SMU Mustangs

Donovan Green

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”620″>

Photo via Twitter/@Donovangreen23

High School: Dickinson

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies

