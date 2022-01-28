Where have the top 25 Texas football recruits from Class of 2022 signed?
The 2021 high school football season showcased a ton of top talent from Texas, which isn’t much of a surprise. The state was head and toe above all else when it came to the depth of talent, with nine 247Sports Composite five-star recruits calling the Lone Star State home.
Where are each of the the top talents headed in 2022? As more commitments became official over the past month and national signing day nears, that one central question looms.
Here are the top 25 high school football players from Texas’ class of 2022, and where each is headed (if they’ve have already made an official decision).
Denver Harris
High School: North Shore
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Devon Campbell
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Bowie
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
Harold Perkins
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports
High School: Cy Park
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
Kelvin Banks
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports
High School: Summer Creek
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
College Commitment: Oregon Ducks
Evan Stewart
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Liberty
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Omari Abor
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports
High School: Duncanville
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes
Conner Weigman
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Bridgeland
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Bear Alexander
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports
High School: Brewer
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 325 pounds
College Commitment: Georgia Bulldogs
Cade Klubnik
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Austin Westlake
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 186 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson Tigers
Caleb Burton
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo via Twitter/@calebburtoniii
High School: Lake Travis
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes
Terrance Brooks
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports
High School: Little Elm
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes
Bryce Anderson
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”766″>
Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports
High School: West Brook
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Malick Sylla
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports
High School: Katy
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 230 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
PJ Williams
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Dickinson
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Brenen Thompson
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports
High School: Spearman
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
College Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Julian Humphrey
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Clear Lake
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Florida Gators
Bryan Allen Jr.
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports
High School: Aledo
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Kobie McKinzie
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Lubbock-Cooper
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 245 pounds
College Commitment: Oklahoma Sooners
Kam Dewberry
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports
High School: Atascocita
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 313 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Chace Biddle
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
High School: Garland
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: SMU Mustangs
Chris Marshall
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports
High School: Fort Bend Marshall
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
Jaydon Blue
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports
High School: Klein Cain
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11.5
Weight: 205 pounds
College Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Jaray Bledsoe
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports
High School: Marlin
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
College Commitment: Texas Longhorns
Jordan Hudson
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1200″>
Photo: 247Sports
High School: Garland
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: SMU Mustangs
Donovan Green
[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”620″>
Photo via Twitter/@Donovangreen23
High School: Dickinson
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M Aggies
