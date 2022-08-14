Where the top 10 running back prospects in 2023 are headed
The 2023 running back class is stacked with talent from top to bottom. The class features two five-star and 29 four-star rated players.
Texas made a big splash on the recruiting trail with the addition of four-star running back Cedric Baxter on Aug 10. Baxter ranks as the No. 4 running back in the nation and a top 50 overall prospect. The Florida product ran for nearly 1,800 total yards and 26 touchdowns in his junior season.
Baxter is in line to become the Longhorns’ highest-rated running back signee since Bijan Robinson in the class of 2020.
Alabama has nabbed two of the top three running backs in the rankings while Louisville made major headlines landing the No. 1 ranked back Rueben Owens out of the state of Texas.
Every running back inside 247Sports’ composite top 10 is already committed to their school of choice. Here is a look at where each of the best ball carriers in the 2023 cycle are set to play in college.
Four-star Dontavius Braswell, South Carolina commit
#Committed 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/k2lilPNIsk
— djaybraswell (@djaybraswell) July 2, 2022
Four-star Dante Dowdell, Oregon commit
BREAKING Four-star RB Dante Dowdell commits to #Oregon and talks about his pledge here. Had a monster junior season: https://t.co/0ug6GrsW1T pic.twitter.com/1OtkDfTVbd
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 13, 2022
Four-star Treyaun Webb, Florida commit
Guess Where I’m At Tomorrow 🙃 pic.twitter.com/nOMYiR8G99
— Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) July 25, 2022
Four-star Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn commit
I’m officially committing to Auburn University, WDE! @CoachCaddy24 @TrovonReed @ZacEtheridge4 @CoachHarsin @kirkjuice32 @Hayesfawcett3 #BuiltByCatholic #BeTheStandard #WDE #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/J3J8EH4z82
— Jeremiah Cobb (@JeremiahCobb13) July 1, 2022
Four-star Cole Cabana, Michigan commit
CO〽️〽️ITTED💛💙 @MHart2032 @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/PDGejbTcQf
— Cole Cabana (@colecabana) February 5, 2022
Four-star Kaleb Jackson, LSU commit
Geaux Tigers 🐯!!! pic.twitter.com/1dJRFA4Nzb
— Kaleb Jackson (@Kaleb_TheGreat) August 1, 2022
Four-star Cedric Baxter, Texas commit
🤘🏾. pic.twitter.com/HL51T5JS45
— Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) August 11, 2022
Four-star Justice Haynes, Alabama commit
Paving my path to Greatness!! #committed pic.twitter.com/bxoconEUXR
— Justice Haynes (@justicehaynes6) July 17, 2022
Five-star Richard Young, Alabama commit
Committed…. pic.twitter.com/GhP7eWsg25
— Richard Young (@richardyoung239) July 29, 2022
Five-star Rueben Owens, Louisville commit
COMMITTED ⚫️🦄
🎨: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/DYGuqM6CKo
— Rueben Owens ll #4soCr4zy (@ii_rueben) June 20, 2022
