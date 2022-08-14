Where the top 10 running back prospects in 2023 are headed

The 2023 running back class is stacked with talent from top to bottom. The class features two five-star and 29 four-star rated players.

Texas made a big splash on the recruiting trail with the addition of four-star running back Cedric Baxter on Aug 10. Baxter ranks as the No. 4 running back in the nation and a top 50 overall prospect. The Florida product ran for nearly 1,800 total yards and 26 touchdowns in his junior season.

Baxter is in line to become the Longhorns’ highest-rated running back signee since Bijan Robinson in the class of 2020.

Alabama has nabbed two of the top three running backs in the rankings while Louisville made major headlines landing the No. 1 ranked back Rueben Owens out of the state of Texas.

Every running back inside 247Sports’ composite top 10 is already committed to their school of choice. Here is a look at where each of the best ball carriers in the 2023 cycle are set to play in college.

Four-star Dontavius Braswell, South Carolina commit

Four-star Dante Dowdell, Oregon commit

BREAKING Four-star RB Dante Dowdell commits to #Oregon and talks about his pledge here. Had a monster junior season: https://t.co/0ug6GrsW1T pic.twitter.com/1OtkDfTVbd — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 13, 2022

Four-star Treyaun Webb, Florida commit

Guess Where I’m At Tomorrow 🙃 pic.twitter.com/nOMYiR8G99 — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) July 25, 2022

Four-star Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn commit

Four-star Cole Cabana, Michigan commit

Four-star Kaleb Jackson, LSU commit

Four-star Cedric Baxter, Texas commit

Four-star Justice Haynes, Alabama commit

Five-star Richard Young, Alabama commit

Five-star Rueben Owens, Louisville commit

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire