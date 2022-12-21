Where the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 class are going

College football’s early signing period officially started on Wednesday as the majority of the top players in the nation are signing letters of intent.

Quarterbacks often serve as the crowned jewels of a recruiting class. Coaches are looking for a program changer at the most important position on the field. As a result, recruiting battles for the top passers are extremely competitive each season.

The 2023 cycle features one of the more talented quarterback classes of all time. Five different signal callers earned five-star rankings throughout the recruiting process highlighted by Arch Manning (Texas), Malachi Nelson (USC) and Nicholaus Iamaleava (Tennessee).

Four-star Austin Novosad made headlines with a signing day flip from Baylor to Oregon. A huge get for the Ducks to pull the Texas product out of state.

Each of 247Sports’ top 10 quarterbacks has committed and signed with their college programs. Here is where the top-ranked high school quarterbacks are headed next season.

Four-star Austin Novosad - Oregon

Four-star Eli Holstein - Alabama

Alabama has landed QB Eli Holstein, who is ranked No. 59 on the ESPN 300. Holstein originally committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies in June last year, but decommitted in March. https://t.co/3in4xvAHcx ( 🎨 via @eli_holstein10, @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/V0ehmUKwDE — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 24, 2022

Four-star Avery Johnson - Kansas State

Four-star Jaden Rashada - Florida

Jaden Rashada looks to bring the Gators back to the national spotlight. pic.twitter.com/DxE9wCl1fE — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 20, 2022

Four-star Christopher Vizzina - Clemson

Five-star Dante Moore - UCLA

Five-star Jackson Arnold - Oklahoma

Chosen for your leadership qualities and supplying the total package an OU quarterback needs to possess. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @_JacksonArnold_! 🧬 https://t.co/DCAsaXOr1D#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/5KJxIbVBSc — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022

Five-star Nicholaus Iamaleava - Tennessee

Home sweet home! The Cali signal caller is officially a Vol@nico_iamaleava8 | #RockyTop23 🍊 pic.twitter.com/i2cU4AdH1N — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 21, 2022

Five-star Malachi Nelson - USC

Five-star Arch Manning - Texas

