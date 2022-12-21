Where the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 class are going

Chandler Mumme
College football’s early signing period officially started on Wednesday as the majority of the top players in the nation are signing letters of intent.

Quarterbacks often serve as the crowned jewels of a recruiting class. Coaches are looking for a program changer at the most important position on the field. As a result, recruiting battles for the top passers are extremely competitive each season.

The 2023 cycle features one of the more talented quarterback classes of all time. Five different signal callers earned five-star rankings throughout the recruiting process highlighted by Arch Manning (Texas), Malachi Nelson (USC) and Nicholaus Iamaleava (Tennessee).

Four-star Austin Novosad made headlines with a signing day flip from Baylor to Oregon. A huge get for the Ducks to pull the Texas product out of state.

Each of 247Sports’ top 10 quarterbacks has committed and signed with their college programs. Here is where the top-ranked high school quarterbacks are headed next season.

Four-star Austin Novosad - Oregon

Four-star Eli Holstein - Alabama

Four-star Avery Johnson - Kansas State

Four-star Jaden Rashada - Florida

Four-star Christopher Vizzina - Clemson

Five-star Dante Moore - UCLA

Five-star Jackson Arnold - Oklahoma

Five-star Nicholaus Iamaleava - Tennessee

Five-star Malachi Nelson - USC

Five-star Arch Manning - Texas

