Where Titans’ win percentage ranked during 16-game era

Now that the NFL has expanded to a 17th regular-season game for 2021 and beyond, the 16-game era of the league is now over after spanning from 1978 to 2020.

Kendall Baker of Axios shared the numbers of the win percentage of every team in that time, and the Tennessee Titans ended up near the middle of the pack.

The franchise posted an overall mark of 342-338 (.503), finishing just above .500. That record ranks 15th among the rest of the NFL, and the Titans were one of 16 teams to finish better than .500.

Of the teams in the AFC South, the Titans had the best winning percentage of the bunch in the 16-game era, with the Indianapolis Colts (17th), Houston Texans (26th) and Jacksonville Jaguars (28th) all sporting worse records.

The Titans were one of 10 teams to not have a game finish in a tie.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reigned supreme above all with a winning percentage of .609, followed by the New England Patriots (.603), Denver Broncos (.580), Green Bay Packers (.565) and Baltimore Ravens (.564).

The teams bringing up the rear for this list are the Jaguars (.425), Arizona Cardinals (.409), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.407), Cleveland Browns (.399) and Detroit Lions (.396).

Tennessee will look to start off the 17-game era right when the 2021 season rolls around this September. In case you missed it, you can check out all 14 of Tennessee’s 2021 opponents right here.

