Where Titans’ RBs room landed in PFF’s rankings

The Tennessee Titans will have a much different running backs room in 2024 now that Derrick Henry is no longer with the team.

Tennessee is returning 2023 fourth-round pick Tyjae Spears and added veteran Tony Pollard to give the team an intriguing one-two punch that can do just about everything on the football field.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the running back rooms for all 32 NFL teams and the Titans landed right in the middle of the pack at No. 15. Here’s Sikkema’s thoughts on the duo:

Tony Pollard finds himself in Tennessee after struggling to regain his form following a high ankle sprain and a broken leg in the 2022-2023 playoffs. But his 2023 numbers were still solid, including a 4.0 yards per carry average, 1,000-plus rushing yards once again and an 84.7 PFF rushing grade. Pollard and Tyjae Spears will be the one-two combo for the Titans, and it’s a duo with a decently high ceiling after Spears recorded a 0.26 missed tackles forced per attempt average and a 4.6 yards per carry average.

That is actually a solid ranking considering the circumstances, with Spears being unproven and Pollard coming off a down year.

Spears no doubt flashed in his rookie season, both as a runner and pass-catcher, but he was also hounded by the fact that the Titans had one of the worst offensive lines in the sport.

Pollard wasn’t at his best in 2023. However, as Sikkema notes, he was also coming back from a serious injury. Pollard still managed to top 1,000 yards on the ground and over 1,300 yards from scrimmage, though.

In Spears and Pollard, the Titans have a pair of backs who can impact a game with explosive plays, both as runners and receivers. That will no doubt help keep defenses honest, no matter who is on the field.

