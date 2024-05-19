Where Titans rank in Twitter followers among rest of NFL

The Tennessee Titans have seen a healthy increase in the amount of its followers on Twitter since this time two years ago, but they still rank near the bottom of the NFL in total followers.

Per NFL analyst Rene Bugner, the Titans have seen an increase of 9.8% in their followers on Twitter from May 16, 2022, to May 18, 2024, tied for the eighth-highest increase in the league in that span.

However, the Titans are still sitting near the bottom of the NFL in total followers, coming in at 1.071 million. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars own a lower number at 872,705, although they’ve seen a bigger percentage increase of 14.8% over the past two years.

NFL teams | ranked by number of twitter followers pic.twitter.com/yprZSIadHi — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 18, 2024

Despite the increase, the Titans remain with the second-fewest followers in the league.

The Buffalo Bills have seen the biggest increase in the NFL, coming in at a whopping 36.4%. The team with the biggest Twitter following of the bunch is the New England Patriots, who sport 4.672 million.

