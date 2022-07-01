Where Titans rank in positional spending among rest of NFL

The Tennessee Titans are set to take part in training camp later this month, but they might not be done adding players ahead of the 2022 season.

Tennessee has a slew of question marks at the wide receiver position, leading many to believe that a signing of a veteran will come at some point before or during training camp.

And the Titans have the money to get something done. Tennessee has $11.8 million in cap space currently, per Over the Cap, although they do have two draft picks left to sign, so not all of that is freed up.

As things stand now, the Titans are spending $121.4 million on their offense, which ranks as the fourth-highest total in the NFL, per OTC. Only the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are spending more.

On defense, Tennessee ranks 26th in spending, coming in at $84.2 million. That’s quite an impressive mark when you consider the Titans are going to sport an elite defense in 2022.

Now, let’s take a look at a position-by-position breakdown of Tennessee’s spending on both sides of the ball and see where the team ranks among the rest of the NFL at each.

Note: all figures and rankings are courtesy of Over the Cap.

Quarterback

Total: $40.2 million

Rank: 1st

Biggest cap hit: Ryan Tannehill ($38.6 million)

Running back

Total: $19.5 million

Rank: 2nd

Biggest cap hit: Derrick Henry ($15 million)

Wide receiver

Total: $20.6 million

Rank: 21st

Biggest cap hit: Robert Woods ($10 million)

Tight end

Total: $7.7 million

Rank: 25th

Biggest cap hit: Austin Hooper ($2.69 million)

Offensive line

Total: $33.3 million

Rank: 21st

Biggest cap hit: Taylor Lewan ($14.6 million)

Interior defensive line

Total: $18.4 million

Rank: 19th

Biggest cap hit: Denico Autry ($8.6 million)

EDGE

Total: $29.8 million

Rank: 6th

Biggest cap hit: Bud Dupree: $19.2 million

Inside linebacker

Total: $9.4 million

Rank: 23rd

Biggest cap hit: Zach Cunningham ($3.9 million)

Cornerback

Total: $12.8 million

Rank: 29th

Biggest cap hit: Caleb Farley ($3 million)

Safety

Total: $13.6 million

Rank: 13th

Biggest cap hit: Kevin Byard ($7 million)

