Where Titans rank in positional spending among rest of NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tennessee TitansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Tennessee Titans are set to take part in training camp later this month, but they might not be done adding players ahead of the 2022 season.
Tennessee has a slew of question marks at the wide receiver position, leading many to believe that a signing of a veteran will come at some point before or during training camp.
And the Titans have the money to get something done. Tennessee has $11.8 million in cap space currently, per Over the Cap, although they do have two draft picks left to sign, so not all of that is freed up.
As things stand now, the Titans are spending $121.4 million on their offense, which ranks as the fourth-highest total in the NFL, per OTC. Only the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are spending more.
On defense, Tennessee ranks 26th in spending, coming in at $84.2 million. That’s quite an impressive mark when you consider the Titans are going to sport an elite defense in 2022.
Now, let’s take a look at a position-by-position breakdown of Tennessee’s spending on both sides of the ball and see where the team ranks among the rest of the NFL at each.
Note: all figures and rankings are courtesy of Over the Cap.
Quarterback
Syndication: The Tennessean
Total: $40.2 million
Rank: 1st
Biggest cap hit: Ryan Tannehill ($38.6 million)
Running back
Syndication: The Tennessean
Total: $19.5 million
Rank: 2nd
Biggest cap hit: Derrick Henry ($15 million)
Wide receiver
Syndication: The Tennessean
Total: $20.6 million
Rank: 21st
Biggest cap hit: Robert Woods ($10 million)
Tight end
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Total: $7.7 million
Rank: 25th
Biggest cap hit: Austin Hooper ($2.69 million)
Offensive line
Syndication: The Tennessean
Total: $33.3 million
Rank: 21st
Biggest cap hit: Taylor Lewan ($14.6 million)
Interior defensive line
AP Photo/John Amis
Total: $18.4 million
Rank: 19th
Biggest cap hit: Denico Autry ($8.6 million)
EDGE
Syndication: The Tennessean
Total: $29.8 million
Rank: 6th
Biggest cap hit: Bud Dupree: $19.2 million
Inside linebacker
Syndication: The Tennessean
Total: $9.4 million
Rank: 23rd
Biggest cap hit: Zach Cunningham ($3.9 million)
Cornerback
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Total: $12.8 million
Rank: 29th
Biggest cap hit: Caleb Farley ($3 million)
Safety
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Total: $13.6 million
Rank: 13th
Biggest cap hit: Kevin Byard ($7 million)
1
1