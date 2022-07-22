Where Titans rank in Madden NFL 23 team ratings

Along with the release of their ratings for quarterbacks and offensive linemen on Friday, Madden NFL 23 also revealed its team ratings for all 32 squads, including the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee scored an overall team rating of 82, tied for 17th in the game, which is due to be released on August 19. Other teams earning the same rating were the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

On offense, the Titans were rated an 82 as well, tied for 13th, and on special teams Tennessee landed a 71, tied for 28th.

Surprisingly, Tennessee’s defense received a worse mark than the offense with an 81, tied for 14th with the Colts. That rating should definitely be higher.

Tennessee’s defense saw a major revival last season and was one of the best units in the NFL. The Titans finished tied for ninth in sacks, No. 2 in run defense, and tied for fifth in points allowed per contest.

And, with the Titans returning all but one starter in 2022, the unit figures to be elite once again and, at the very least, should sport a higher rating than Tennessee’s shaky offense that is loaded with question marks.

Now, here’s a look at the top-five teams in each category:

Overall rating

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 92

2. Buffalo Bills: 89

T-3. Green Bay Packers: 88

T-3. Los Angeles Rams: 88

T-5. Los Angeles Chargers: 87

T-5. Baltimore Ravens: 87

Defense rating

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

T-1. Buffalo Bills: 88

T-1. Los Angeles Rams: 88

T-3. Green Bay Packers: 87

T-3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 87

T-5. Los Angeles Chargers: 86

T-5. San Francisco 49ers: 86

Offense rating

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 92

2. Buffalo Bills: 89

3. Los Angeles Chargers: 88

T-4. Dallas Cowboys: 87

T-4. Cleveland Browns: 87

Special teams rating

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

1. Baltimore Ravens: 88

2. Kansas City Chiefs: 87

3. Cincinnati Bengals 85

T-4. Las Vegas Raiders: 82

T-4. New York Giants: 82

Titans player ratings in Madden NFL 23

Syndication: The Tennessean

Offensive linemen

Story continues

Quarterbacks

Cornerbacks and D-linemen

Safeties

Running backs

Wide receivers and Tight ends

Edge rushers and linebackers

[pickup_prop id=”24470″>

1

1