Where Titans landed in PFT’s pre-camp NFL power rankings

In a recent NFL power rankings ahead of training camp next month, the Tennessee Titans did not fare well, as you’d expect.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Titans are the No. 27 team in the NFL ahead of training camp.

Here’s his hard-hitting analysis:

“It’s still weird that they fired Mike Vrabel,” Florio wrote.

Yes, that’s the analysis.

Of course, it comes as zero surprise that the Titans are ranked that low. After all, the national media routinely underrates this team on a yearly basis to begin with.

And, truth be told, while the Titans have added a lot of talent this offseason, they remain an unknown, mostly because of the uncertain situation at quarterback, where Will Levis has to prove he’s the guy for the long haul.

But if the Levis can answer the bell in his second season and this team can stay healthy, the Titans are going to surprise a lot of people.

