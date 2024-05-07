Where Titans landed in Bleacher Report’s defense rankings

In a recent article ranking the 2024 defenses of all 32 teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans landed near the bottom of the list.

Per Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department, the Titans land at No. 26 on the list, with only the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers being ranked lower.

Here’s what B/R said:

Why They’re Ranked Here

L’Jarius Sneed was a huge addition. Factoring in the addition of Chidobe Awuzie in Tennessee and they have a good cornerback tandem to build around. Still, it’s fair to wonder if Sneed will be as effective away from Steve Spagnuolo’s press-happy scheme in Kansas City.

The lack of a pass rush in the Music City will make things tougher on the secondary too. The Titans were 27th in pressure percentage last season. Denico Autry led the way with 11.5 sacks but he left in free agency. The Titans will mostly be rolling out the same group of edge rushers this season.

There’s no doubt the Titans’ pass-rush is currently in a worse spot than it was last season. While Arden Key and Harold Landry are returning, the Titans lost their sacks leader from 2023, Denico Autry, and did not adequately replace him upfront.

Tennessee is also weaker at linebacker, with Kenneth Murray taking Azeez Al-Shaair’s place as the unit’s best player. He may also be flanked by a rookie in Cedric Gray, who is among the candidates to start next to Murray.

The Titans have seriously beefed up their secondary, though, with the signing of Chidobe Awuzie and the trade for L’Jarius Sneed, although safety remains somewhat of a question mark because of Elijah Molden.

All that said, having one of the better cornerbacks rooms in the NFL should warrant at least a slightly higher ranking than this one.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire