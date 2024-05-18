Where Titans landed in Bleacher Report’s offense rankings

If you’re looking for some respect for the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2024 season, you aren’t going to get much (if any) of it, even after the team drastically improved its roster via free agency and the draft.

Another example of this comes from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who recently ranked the Titans at No. 27 in his offense rankings. Here’s what he had to say about that:

The Tennessee Titans are officially starting a new era on offense this season. Gone are the days of having a functional attack by just handing the ball off to Derrick Henry 20 times a game. Henry is off to Baltimore, and Brian Callahan was hired as head coach because of his ability to run a highly effective offense with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

The Titans took the right steps toward having a better offense in 2024. They added Calvin Ridley to give them a good one-two punch at receiver with DeAndre Hopkins. The offensive line should be much better with the addition of Lloyd Cushenberry III and JC Latham. Everything is going to depend on how quickly and how much Will Levis can improve in his second season.

It’s fair to question the Titans’ offense. Yes, they made significant additions to their wide receiving corps., but the jury is still out on Will Levis, despite his showing plenty of promise in 2023.

And, the offensive line has to prove it can actually protect him. Tennessee will be depending on rookie JC Latham to improve what has been its most problematic position the last few years, which is left tackle, and he has to make the transition from the right side, where he played in college.

The Titans also don’t know who is going to start at right tackle or right guard yet. On the bright side, Tennessee seriously beefed up center with the signing of Lloyd Cushenberry, and left guard Peter Skoronski should be better.

As many question marks as the Titans have on offense, there is just as many reasons for optimism, especially given Tennessee’s transition to a more modern offense under new head coach Brian Callahan.

We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire