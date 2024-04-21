Where Titans’ Jeffery Simmons finished in ‘The Catch’ fishing competition

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons took part in a sport fishing competition and his team actually did well.

Simmons teamed up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White and a pair of sport fishing pros in the Sport Fishing Championship’s “The Catch” on Saturday and placed second. Simmons and White were on Team Ineos Grenadier.

Simmons’ squad totaled 400 points (don’t ask me how), finishing 100 points behind Team Verizon, which sported NFL running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, after scouring social media for any semblance of a photo or video featuring Big Jeff fishing, my attempts failed. The only video available was Simmons talking prior to the event.

Team Rising Son’s takes home the title for this year’s event! 🏆 Congratulations to the entire fleet on an incredible weekend at The Catch powered by @verizon 🫡🎉#SFCTheCatch pic.twitter.com/UrYDRRa2AN — Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) (@TheSFC_official) April 21, 2024

Excited to be fishing in The Catch Powered by @Verizon. Be sure to tune-in today 3-5pm ET on CBS Sports Network to see the best of the NFL compete with the best of the @TheSFC_official! #sfcthecatch pic.twitter.com/YCwbtE9I8k — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) April 20, 2024

However, what I can offer you is video of Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston interviewing a fish. No, seriously.

Not Jameis interviewing a fish 💀 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/XJHNRwFZDm — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) April 20, 2024

It would have been fun to see Big Jeff fishing. Oh well.

