Where Titans’ Jeffery Simmons finished in ‘The Catch’ fishing competition

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons took part in a sport fishing competition and his team actually did well.

Simmons teamed up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White and a pair of sport fishing pros in the Sport Fishing Championship’s “The Catch” on Saturday and placed second. Simmons and White were on Team Ineos Grenadier.

Simmons’ squad totaled 400 points (don’t ask me how), finishing 100 points behind Team Verizon, which sported NFL running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, after scouring social media for any semblance of a photo or video featuring Big Jeff fishing, my attempts failed. The only video available was Simmons talking prior to the event.

However, what I can offer you is video of Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston interviewing a fish. No, seriously.

It would have been fun to see Big Jeff fishing. Oh well.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire