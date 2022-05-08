Where Titans’ 2022 travel mileage ranks among rest of NFL

The Tennessee Titans will travel a grand total of 12,484 miles to play games during the 2022 NFL season, but that amount is actually on the lower end when compared to the rest of the league.

Tennessee’s mileage number ranks as the seventh-lowest in the NFL, and as the lowest in the AFC South, according to Bill Speros of Bookies.com. The Titans will also cross 14 time zones in the process; only nine teams have a lower total.

The Titans managed to dodge the travel nightmare that was a game overseas after their two possible opponents for the London game, the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars, drew other opponents.

With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via @billsperos. The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season. pic.twitter.com/MAzxijyYAC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2022

The Titans will hit both coasts in their travels this year. Tennessee will head out west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, and also have three games on the east coast against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

The furthest north the Titans will travel is to Wisconsin to take on the Packers.

When will these contests take place? We don’t know exactly yet, but that question will be answered when the 2022 NFL schedule is released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Related

Theo Jackson 'excited' to stay home and play for Titans Jeff Fisher makes questionable decision in Panthers loss to Stars Titans' Derrick Henry makes 'Top 50 NFL Player Sales List'

List