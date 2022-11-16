Arkansas basketball lands five-star center Baye Fall
Eric Musselman has done it again. Arkansas basketball lands another five-star recruit for 2023.
Eric Musselman has done it again. Arkansas basketball lands another five-star recruit for 2023.
'These punch harder and higher than their price point suggests,' writes one of 13,000+ fans. Makes a great stocking stuffer!
The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats will meet under the lights on Fox for their regular-season finale. Here’s more about the rivalry.
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
After a pause on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) got back on track Tuesday morning, rising more than 1% shortly after the market open. With shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) leading the Dow forward Tuesday morning, it's evident that expectations for those businesses will be important in determining the future course of the consumer economy and the stock market.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, testifies in Harvey Weinstein rape trial.
He wasn't a high school hurdler, but Clemson running back Will Shipley's latest highlight came as no surprise to his former coach.
European soccer shapes to have some World Cup winners with 73% of players at the tournament coming from clubs in the sport’s richest continent. Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected for the World Cup, with Barcelona and Manchester City each having 16, according to research published Tuesday by European soccer consultants LTT Sports. Just 27% of more than 830 players selected for World Cup duty play with clubs in other continents, LTT Sports said.
Officials identified the six men killed in a crash between two World War II-era planes at a Dallas air show, likely renewing discussion over safety.
The Detroit Tigers added 3 hitting prospects and 2 pitchers to their 40-man roster ahead of next month's Rule 5 draft, and DFA'd Kyle Funkhouser.
Zakai Zeigler started the first two games for Tennessee basketball, but Rick Barnes wants to make a change to the lineup.
Sad news to report today about a former Ohio State basketball captain. #GoBucks
Paulina Porizkova’s new memoir, 'No Filter: The Good, The Bad and The Beautiful,' is out now.
Rivals four-star Assane Diop announced his commitment to Colorado on Tuesday. The 6-foot-10 prospect from Accelerated Prep was considered an Arkansas lean for the longest time, but ultimately decided to commit to the Buffaloes. Diop is a raw prospect with plenty of natural talent and skills.
Ron Brown, a home buyer in Arapahoe County, Colorado, was shocked to discover that mortgage rates were substantially higher than they had been when he started shopping for a property. It had taken him a year to find his home. Brown told the Wall Street Journal that he paid $965,000 in cash for the three-bedroom house in Littleton, Colorado, to avoid taking out a loan with exorbitant interest rates. He borrowed money from his own savings and used his stock holdings as collateral for the loan, whi
Even though mid-term election results and encouraging inflation news have pushed U.S. stocks to their highest levels since August, a prominent UBS analyst says a recession is due and the global economy will continue to decline and that markets will … Continue reading → The post UBS Analyst Says This Is When Investors Should Buy the Dip appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The former secretary of state has said a Trump 2024 presidential bid would not keep him out of the race for the Republican nomination, if he decides to run.
“Five of our crew members were treated after the incident,” officials said.
The 30-year-old FTX founder published a mysterious tweet thread over the weekend and added to it on Monday as he’s roasted by Crypto Twitter.
Idaho police are trying to narrow down a motive in the slayings of four college students, which could include "burglary gone wrong" or a "crime of passion."
Another Flyers star, Antwon Hayden, also is committed to Illinois.