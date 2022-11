Where Tigers stand in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after winning SEC West

LSU’s 13-10 win over Arkansas on Saturday may have become an SEC West-clinching one after Alabama held on against Ole Miss in Oxford, but it certainly wasn’t pretty.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked seven times and turned the ball over twice in what was easily his least efficient outing of the year. The defense delivered a gem, however, led by a monster game from true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins, who had four sacks and two forced fumbles.

In spite of an up-and-down performance, the Tigers are moving up in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Oregon’s loss to Washington in Week 11. Here’s how the full top 25 breaks down this week as we approach the end of the regular season.

Here's how the SEC standings look after LSU clinched the West division

NC State (7-3)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 16

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: NR

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: NR

Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 17

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: NR

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: NR

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 25

UCF Knights (8-2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 21

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 22

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 10

Washington Huskies (8-2)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 23

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 9

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 6

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 15

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 14

Utah Utes (8-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 13

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 12

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 11

LSU Tigers (8-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 8

USC Trojans (9-1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 7

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 5

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 4

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 3

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 2

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 1

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire