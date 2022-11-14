Where Tigers stand in the SEC power rankings after clinching the West division title

The division races are all wrapped up in the SEC as LSU will be returning to Atlanta for the first time since 2019 to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship.

The Tigers’ win over Arkansas (plus an Alabama win at Ole Miss) locked up the West, while UGA’s beatdown on the road against Mississippi State finished things up on the other side in Week 11.

However, that doesn’t mean LSU doesn’t have a lot at stake entering the final two weeks of the regular season. This team remains in the playoff conversation, but it can’t afford another loss the rest of the way for things to stay that way.

As conference play winds down and we approach rivalry week, here’s how things stand in our SEC power rankings after Week 11.

Here's how the SEC standings look after LSU clinched the West division

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 14

Week 11 Result: W 24-21 at Kentucky

The Skinny: I feel bad. I’ve said all season that I would move Vandy out of the bottom spot when it got its first SEC win under coach Clark Lea. The Commodores did just that on Saturday, knocking off a ranked Kentucky team on the road to snap an unbelievable 26-game SEC losing streak, which dated back to October 2019. But I just can’t bring myself to do it. Still, credit to Vanderbilt for a huge win. Upset an improving Florida team at home next week and we can talk again.

Texas A&M Aggies (3-7, 1-6 SEC)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 11 Result: L 13-10 at Auburn

The Skinny: Texas A&M couldn’t get anything going offensively in a road loss to an Auburn team helmed by an interim coach in Cadillac Williams. The Aggies have now dropped six straight, their worst losing streak since 1972, and they will miss a bowl game despite boasting one of the most talented rosters and most accomplished (and highly paid) coaches. It should end the losing streak against UMass next week, but it feels like TAMU needs to beat LSU to salvage any optimism moving forward.

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Previous Ranking: 11

Week 11 Result: L 38-6 at Florida

The Skinny: It’s hard to believe South Carolina was ranked just a couple of weeks ago. The Gamecocks were absolutely embarrassed on in the Swamp on Saturday, losing in blowout fashion in a game that wasn’t competitive from the opening kick. This team closes things out with Tennessee and Clemson, and a .500 finish seems like the most likely scenario, certainly a bit of a disappointment for Year 2 of the Shane Beamer era.

Auburn Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Previous Ranking: 13

Week 11 Result: W 13-10 at Texas A&M

The Skinny: There’s no denying that Auburn looks like a totally different team under Williams in terms of intensity and effort. After an impressive comeback bid fell short against Mississippi State last week, the Tigers got their first win since September on Saturday, ramping up the anxiety in College Station in the process. This is an intriguing team all of the sudden, and if it can get past an explosive Western Kentucky team this weekend, it will likely enter the Iron Bowl looking for an upset with bowl eligibility on the line.

Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 12

Week 11 Result: L 66-24 at Tennessee

The Skinny: The Tigers were in this one at Neyland Stadium until they weren’t. This was a 28-24 game at one point in the third quarter, but Missouri ultimately didn’t have the athletes to keep up with the Vols’ passing attack as Tennessee ultimately pulled away. This team’s bowl hopes in Year 3 under the newly extended (and raised) Eli Drinkwitz likely rest on a home game against Arkansas to close out the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4 SEC)

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 11 Result: L 13-10 vs. LSU

The Skinny: Arkansas performed much better than I expected it to in this game, especially defensively. The unit has struggled this season, but it sacked Jayden Daniels seven times and forced two turnovers. However, the Hogs struggled to get much of anything going offensively without KJ Jefferson available, though Cade Fortin sparked a touchdown drive when he entered in the second half. Arkansas needs to win one of its final two games against Ole Miss and Missouri to make a bowl in Year 3 under Sam Pittman.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 11 Result: L 45-19 vs. Georgia

The Skinny: I didn’t expect the Bulldogs to fare much better than they did with the No. 1 team in the country coming to town, and this one got a bit out of hand in the second half. Still, it’s worth noting how overmatched coach Mike Leach’s air-raid offense looks against the SEC’s most talented teams. The Bulldogs have a tuneup next weekend against East Tennessee State before the Egg Bowl.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 11 Result: L 24-21 vs. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Kentucky earned a distinction no one wants on Saturday, dropping one at home to Vanderbilt to snap a 26-game SEC losing streak to the Commodores. It was another rough game for Will Levis and the Wildcats’ passing offense, and another big game on the ground from Chris Rodriguez Jr. wasn’t enough. The ‘Cats just don’t have the physicality that past Mark Stoops teams have, and this is turning into a pretty disappointing year in Lexington, given the potential.

Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC)

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 11 Result: W 38-6 vs. South Carolina

The Skinny: I’m starting to get the feeling that the Gators have turned something of a corner under Billy Napier. They fought until they end against Georgia and have earned convincing wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina in the last two seasons. The run game is coming into its own, Anthony Richardson has gone four games without a turnover and the defense seems to be improving. An 8-4 finish is on the table if the Gators take care of business against Vanderbilt and can pull off an upset against Florida State in Tallahassee.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 5

Week 11 Result: L 30-24 vs. Alabama

The Skinny: Ole Miss acquitted itself well and avoided the drubbing we tend to expect from scorned Alabama teams coming off losses. The Rebels had a chance to pull off the upset at the end, but they came up just short, ending their outside hopes of an SEC West title. Still, 10 wins remain on the table, and that would be hard to complain about in Oxford.

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2, 5-2 SEC)

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 11 Result: W 30-24 at Ole Miss

The Skinny: The Crimson Tide struggled once again in this game, but they avoided dropping a third game on the season. Still, any remaining hopes of making it to Atlanta were ended with LSU’s win, and by beating the Rebels, Alabama secured the division for the Tigers. This team is likely still heading to the New Year’s Six, barring an Iron Bowl flub against Auburn, but it’s Saban’s weakest team in a while.

LSU Tigers (8-2, 5-2 SEC)

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 11 Result: W 13-10 at Arkansas

The Skinny: LSU had all kinds of problems in its win over Arkansas, and it was the sloppiest performance we’ve seen from the team during its current winning streak. Still, the Tigers are heading to Atlanta in Year 1 under Brian Kelly, a massive accomplishment for this program. LSU is playing with house money at this point, but this team will need to get a lot better if it has any hope of knocking off Georgia.

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 11 Result: W 66-24 vs. Missouri

The Skinny: Tennessee played with its food for a half and change before exploding for a school-record 724 yards of offense in a 66-point outing. The Vols certainly remain in the College Football Playoff conversation despite Georgia clinching the East, though they probably need LSU to lose another game.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 11 Result: W 45-19 at Mississippi State

The Skinny: An MSU punt return touchdown made this one a bit interesting, but it was never really in doubt for Kirby Smart’s team. The Bulldogs have remaining contests against Kentucky and Georgia Tech, and they will be heavily favored in both. This team should be 12-0 when it takes on LSU, and its CFP spot may be locked in regardless of the outcome of that game.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire