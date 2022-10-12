Where Tigers stand in latest ESPN bowl projections

After a rough loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, ESPN has released its updated bowl projections from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach.

Just like last time, both of them have LSU going to different places and playing different teams. Schlabach has it facing Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, while Bonagura has the Tigers playing Purdue in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa.

One way or another, they have LSU facing a Big 10 opponent. These projections are all just assumptions at this point because we are only halfway through the season. There are a lot of games that still need to be played between now and then. LSU travels to Gainesville, Florida, to play the Gators this weekend before playing back-to-back top-10 teams in Ole Miss and Alabama.

Purdue and Maryland played each other last weekend and the Boilermakers came out with a 31-29 win. Purdue already has two conference losses with losses to Penn State and Syracuse. Maryland had a close loss to Michigan and the loss to Purdue last weekend.

