Where Tigers land in AP Top 25 after championship weekend
We’re now onto bowl season after a wild championship weekend that featured Alabama upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship.
While the rest of the championship matchups in the Power Five proved to be chalky, that win had a massive impact on the College Football Playoff race. After Florida State struggled again in a win over Louisville, the Jordan Travis-less Seminoles were left out in favor of Nick Saban’s squad.
The chaos of conference title weekend shook up the top 10, but not so much beyond that. LSU held its spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, and the same is true in the AP Top 25 this week.
Here’s the full AP Poll after championship weekend.
Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)
Points: 98
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
James Madison Dukes (11-1)
Points: 177
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Tulane Green Wave (11-2)
Points: 201
Trend: -6
Result: L 26-14 vs. SMU
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-4)
Points: 256
Trend: -3
Result: L 49-21 vs. Texas
Oregon State Beavers (8-4)
Points: 309
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3)
Points: 356
Trend: -2
Result: L 26-0 vs. Michigan
NC State Wolfpack (9-3)
Points: 377
Trend: +2
Result: Idle
Liberty Flames (13-0)
Points: 424
Trend: +2
Result: W 49-35 vs. New Mexico State
SMU Mustangs (11-2)
Points: 432
Trend: +8
Result: W 26-14 at Tulane
Louisville (10-3)
Points: 584
Trend: -1
Result: L 16-6 vs. Florida State
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)
Points: 634
Trend: +1
Result: Idle
Arizona Wildcats (9-3)
Points: 740
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
LSU Tigers (9-3)
Points: 823
Points: 898
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)
Points: 867
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)
Points: 944
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)
Points: 960
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Missouri Tigers (10-2)
Points: 1014
Trend: No Change
Result: Idle
Oregon Ducks (11-2)
Points: 1119
Trend: -3
Result: L 34-31 vs. Washington
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Points: 1185
Trend: -1
Result: Idle
Georgia Bullldogs (12-1)
Points: 1256
Trend: -5
Result: L 27-24 vs. Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)
Points: 1329
Trend: +3
Result: W 27-24 vs. Georgia
Florida State Seminoles (13-0)
Points: 1358
Trend: No Change
Result: L 16-6 vs. Louisville
Texas Longhorns (12-1)
Points: 1375
Trend: +4
Result: W 49-21 vs. Oklahoma State
Washington Huskies (13-0)
Points: 1499
Trend: +1
Result: W 34-31 vs. Oregon
Michigan Wolverines (13-0)
Points: 1539
Trend: +1
Result: W 26-0 vs. Iowa