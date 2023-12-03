Where Tigers land in AP Top 25 after championship weekend

We’re now onto bowl season after a wild championship weekend that featured Alabama upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship.

While the rest of the championship matchups in the Power Five proved to be chalky, that win had a massive impact on the College Football Playoff race. After Florida State struggled again in a win over Louisville, the Jordan Travis-less Seminoles were left out in favor of Nick Saban’s squad.

The chaos of conference title weekend shook up the top 10, but not so much beyond that. LSU held its spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, and the same is true in the AP Top 25 this week.

Here’s the full AP Poll after championship weekend.

Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 98

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

James Madison Dukes (11-1)

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 177

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Tulane Green Wave (11-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 201

Trend: -6

Result: L 26-14 vs. SMU

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 256

Trend: -3

Result: L 49-21 vs. Texas

Oregon State Beavers (8-4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 309

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 356

Trend: -2

Result: L 26-0 vs. Michigan

NC State Wolfpack (9-3)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 377

Trend: +2

Result: Idle

Liberty Flames (13-0)

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 424

Trend: +2

Result: W 49-35 vs. New Mexico State

SMU Mustangs (11-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 432

Trend: +8

Result: W 26-14 at Tulane

Louisville (10-3)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 584

Trend: -1

Result: L 16-6 vs. Florida State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 634

Trend: +1

Result: Idle

Arizona Wildcats (9-3)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 740

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 823

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 898

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 867

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 944

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 960

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Missouri Tigers (10-2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1014

Trend: No Change

Result: Idle

Oregon Ducks (11-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1119

Trend: -3

Result: L 34-31 vs. Washington

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Points: 1185

Trend: -1

Result: Idle

Georgia Bullldogs (12-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1256

Trend: -5

Result: L 27-24 vs. Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1329

Trend: +3

Result: W 27-24 vs. Georgia

Florida State Seminoles (13-0)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1358

Trend: No Change

Result: L 16-6 vs. Louisville

Texas Longhorns (12-1)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1375

Trend: +4

Result: W 49-21 vs. Oklahoma State

Washington Huskies (13-0)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1499

Trend: +1

Result: W 34-31 vs. Oregon

Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1539

Trend: +1

Result: W 26-0 vs. Iowa

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire