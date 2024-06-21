Where each Tiger is playing in 2024 Summer Leagues

Though the 2024 college baseball season is over for Erik Bakich and the Clemson Tigers, that doesn’t mean the work in 2024 is done.

Clemson’s season ended in the Clemson Super Regional, where the Tigers fell to the Florida Gators. It was a 2-0 sweep for the Gators, with the competition getting heated and some interesting officiating from the umpires. With the loss behind them, the Tigers now look to Summer ball.

Recently, the Clemson Athletic Department announced where each Clemson baseball player will be participating in Summer Leagues. Take a look at each player’s destination below.

Joe Allen Cape Cod Baseball League (Orleans)

Tristan Bissetta Cape Cod League

Luke Brown New England Collegiate Baseball League (Martha’s Vineyard)

Cam Cannarella USA Collegiate National Team

Jackson Cole New England Collegiate Baseball League (Martha’s Vineyard)

Ethan Darden Cape Cod Baseball League (Wareham)

Chance Fitzgerald Coastal Plain League (Lexington County)

Jacob Jarrell Cape Cod Baseball League (Wareham)

Aidan Knaak USA Collegiate National Team

Lleyton Lackey Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League (Gaithersburg)

Justin LeGuernic Cape Cod Baseball League (Bourne)

Lucas Mahlstedt Cape Cod Baseball League (Wareham)

Ty Marshall Coastal Plain League (Lexington County)

Tryston McCladdie New England Collegiate Baseball League (Martha’s Vineyard)

Nolan Nawrocki Cape Cod Baseball League (Cotuit)

Devin Parks Coastal Plain League (Asheboro)

Hideki Prather Pacific Empire League (Healdsburg)

Jarren Purify Northwoods League (Royal Oak)

Rocco Reid Cape Cod Baseball League (Brewster)

Noah Samol Coastal Plain League (Asheboro)

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire