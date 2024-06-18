Where things stand with UK’s pitching staff ahead of College World Series elimination game

There has been adversity for Kentucky baseball previously in its magical NCAA Tournament run, but nothing like what faces the Wildcats now in a College World Series elimination game.

And even if the Wildcats stay alive with a win against Florida on Tuesday, two more wins against Texas A&M, the team that sent UK to the losers’ bracket, will be needed to advance to the championship series. Mapping out a pitching plan to win three games in three days will be difficult for UK coach Nick Mingione and pitching coach Dan Roszel, but the first question is who will be available against Florida.

It is safe to assume starter Mason Moore, who threw 85 pitches in five-plus innings against Texas A&M on Monday, and left-handed reliever Evan Byers, who threw 41 pitches across the final three innings versus the Aggies, are unavailable for Tuesday’s game. Ace Trey Pooser, who threw 106 pitches against N.C. State on Saturday, will surely be needed to pitch again sometime in the next three days for UK to advance, but Tuesday might be too soon to use him.

That leaves left-handed pitcher Dominic Niman, UK’s normal Saturday starter, as the most likely candidate to start against Florida, but if Niman does start he is unlikely to have a long leash in the game.

For much of the first half of the season, Niman looked like Kentucky’s best pitcher, but he has struggled mightily for most of the last two months. In his last seven appearances Niman has a 14.77 ERA. Opponents are hitting .398 against him in that stretch.

Included in those seven appearances was a start at Florida in which Niman surrendered six runs on seven hits in four innings. Niman’s start was the only game Kentucky lost in a three-game series in Gainesville.

The good news for Kentucky and Niman is the Central Connecticut State transfer appeared to make some progress in his only NCAA Tournament appearance to date. Niman started the Wildcats’ regional opener and held Western Michigan scoreless through four innings before unraveling in a five-run fifth. Mingione credited added rest for Niman and an adjustment to where he started his windup on the pitching rubber as key to the improvement in that start.

Mingione and company would probably take four strong innings from Niman on Tuesday. That scenario would allow Kentucky to hand the ball to one of its multi-inning relief specialists, likely either Robert Hogan or Ryan Hagenow.

Hogan threw just 12 pitches against N.C. State on Saturday but had pitched at least two innings in his previous four appearances. Hagenow faced just one batter in the super regional but pitched two scoreless innings in the regional win over Illinois.

Right-hander Cameron O’Brien has been one of Kentucky’s best relievers in the NCAA Tournament, but he struggled on Monday against Texas A&M.

In an elimination game, all bets are off, but Mingione might try to avoid using right-handed reliever Cameron O’Brien, who he has gone to most frequently to pitch out of jams with men on base. O’Brien has pitched in each of UK’s world series games so far and had his worst outing of the tournament while throwing 28 pitches against Texas A&M on Monday.

Saves leader Johnny Hummel and left-hander Jackson Nove should be available after pitching against N.C. State on Saturday.

Would Mingione consider trying to piece together nine innings with just his normal relievers against Florida and hold Niman to face a Texas A&M team that hasn’t already seen him this season? That would be a risk, but the Aggies are just 10-7 against left-handed starters this season compared to 41-6 against right-handed starters.

To advance to the championship series, Kentucky is likely to need a pitcher who has yet to appear in the NCAA Tournament to contribute at some point in the next three days too.

The top candidates from that group are right-hander Travis Smith, UK’s former Friday night starter who warmed up multiple times in the regional but has thrown just one inning since May 4 while dealing with an injury, and freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Cleaver, who missed much of the season with an injury but recorded the final out in the series-clinching win at Florida in May.

Almost no team would feel good about its pitching depth in this scenario, so it will be equally important for Kentucky’s offense to come to life.

The Wildcats specifically need more from leadoff hitter and first-round draft prospect Ryan Waldschmidt and No. 3 hitter Devin Burkes. Those two are a combined 9-for-52 (.173) in the NCAA Tournament and 1-for-29 (.034) since the start of the super regional.

“We just reminded the guys in the last five years, no team has swept through the College World Series,” Mingione said after the Texas A&M loss. “The last five national champions lost at least one game. Sometimes playing every day and back-to-back days you can get your momentum going, you can get in the rhythm and flow. If that’s what it takes, you’ve got to do it.”

