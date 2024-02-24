Where do things stand with Rutgers football getting an official visit from four-star Jaelyne Matthews?

Jaelyne Matthews had to cancel an originally planned official visit to Rutgers in June. But it doesn’t mean that Matthews isn’t trying to get on campus for a visit.

A four-star offensive lineman and part of the 2025 class from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey), Matthews is still planning to take an official visit to Rutgers. The official visit had been originally planned for June 7.

On Friday, Matthews posted that the visit was being canceled. But it is just the date that is being changed, not a cancellation of an official visit.

A source familiar with the situation said that the official visit is now likely to take place mid-week in June and that the two sides are working on establishing a date for the Under Armour All-American.

It is not uncommon for Rutgers to host mid-week visitors during June and is something that the program did multiple times during the previous recruiting cycle.

In December, Matthews announced a final nine that included Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State.

Due to a scheduling conflict I will be rescheduling My Rutgers official visit 🪓@RivalsDylanC @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsRichie pic.twitter.com/KgbBZ59Gv6 — Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) February 24, 2024

For much of last year, Matthews had been committed to Penn State. In September, he re-opened his commitment. He visited Rutgers for a gameday experience in late September.

This week, Matthews announced official visits scheduled for Georgia, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire