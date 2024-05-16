Where do things stand with Rutgers football and New York recruit Miron Gurman?

Offered by Rutgers football earlier this week, things are progressing well – and quickly – between Miron Gurman and the Big Ten program.

Rutgers offered Gurman as a defensive lineman.

Gurman is an intriguing athlete, to say the least. Checking in at 6-foot-6, 250-pound, he plays on both sides of the ball for Spencerport High School (Spencerport, New York), In addition, Gurman also plays as a forward on the varsity basketball team.

Prior to his offer from Rutgers, which was the first in his recruitment from a Power Five program, Gurman held offers that also included Buffalo, UConn and Toledo.

The process with Rutgers has been thorough but reached a climax this week during a video call with head coach Greg Schiano and tight ends coach Scott Vallone.

“It all started when I went to a camp and had good numbers. That made them interested in me, and of course the film,” Gurman told Rutgers Wire “Then (on Monday) night, me and my parents along with coach Schiano and coach Vallone got in a FaceTime call and talked about what Rutgers is all about. “They also would come to visit me in school and keep in touch through the process leading up to the offer.”

Gurman will take an official visit to Rutgers on May 31. He also has official visits scheduled for Toledo and UConn.

Even though the Rutgers offer is still new, Gurman said he knew that he wanted to take an official visit to the program.

“Rutgers is a great school and I’m excited to see around, meet the players and staff,” Gurmon said. “(I want to) talk to the players about how it is to be a part of the team.”

Rutgers is coming off a 7-6 season where they beat Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. They currently have the No. 29 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.

Gurmon said that the way Rutgers is recruiting him is standing out in the process.

“How they wanted to talk with my family and involve them, that stood out to me,” Gurman said. “Their message was that they want a guy that puts others above themself and that is what they see in me.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire