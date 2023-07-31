Here’s where things stand with Patriots and Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott ended his visit with the New England Patriots without a new deal, leaving fans to wonder if this is the DeAndre Hopkins situation all over again.

What really happened during Elliott’s scheduled visit with the team on Saturday? That has been the biggest question following the meeting between the two sides.

According to FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna, Elliott did a workout with the Patriots, and the team was impressed enough to want to sign him. Yet, they still allowed him to walk out the door without a contract, which is the same thing that happened with Hopkins, who ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans instead.

But things are even trickier in the Elliott situation. The running back market has taken a significant hit, which likely means the former two-time NFL leading rusher has been entertaining low-ball offers all summer. That isn’t to say the Patriots should run out and break the bank for a backup running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson, but they’re going to have to make the offer respectable enough to get Elliott to sign.

Some positive news on the matter is the fact that the former Dallas Cowboys running back was seemingly spotted out with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott out in the Seaport tonight having dinner 👀 pic.twitter.com/iU1tMruRM4 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 30, 2023

Granted, some fine Boston dining doesn’t guarantee Elliott will ultimately put pen to paper. but it should also be noted that the Patriots are coming from a greater position of desperation than they were at receiver.

Stevenson doesn’t have an experienced backup to help handle the early-down work. Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. are both in their second years with limited playing experience. Meanwhile, Ty Montgomery, who is predominantly a third-down back, is working his way through another injury.

Elliott is still only 28 years old, and he clearly has gas left in the tank to create a formidable one-two punch combo with Stevenson.

The need from both sides is there, but until the financial numbers make sense for the involved parties, this is just another pipe dream pairing in New England.

More Patriots News!

Patriots slammed with injuries in first training camp practice in pads

Rhamondre Stevenson confident in Patriots' current RB room

Patriots' scheduled dates and times for second week of training camp

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire