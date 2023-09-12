Where do things stand with Naseim Brantley? Still in ‘NCAA Purgatory’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — There is no news yet about Rutgers football wide receiver Naseim Brantley’s eligibility status following his transfer this offseason.

Brantley, who committed to Rutgers in January, was a big part of what the Scarlet Knights were hoping to do on offense this fall. Brantley played for Western Illinois last year where he had 53 catches for 909 receiving yards with nine touchdowns.

Greg Schiano was asked about the status of Brantley heading into this weekend’s game against Virginia Tech.

“I don’t have clarity. As soon as I do, I’ll let you know,” Schiano said on Monday. “I don’t mind you asking. I wish I knew. But as soon as I do, you’ll know it.”

As a follow-up, Schiano was asked if the hold-up was due to the NCAA.

“NCAA purgatory, yes,” Schiano said.

On Saturday night in a 36-7 win over Temple, Rutgers got a major contribution from wide receiver JaQuae Jackson. An offseason addition out of the transfer portal, Jackson had a quiet season opener against Northwestern but broke out against Temple.

Jackson had four catches for 95 yards including a 61-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire