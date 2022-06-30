Where do things stand with Deontae Armstrong and Rutgers football, Penn State and Ohio State?

Deontae Armstrong is likely going to turn into a priority recruit for many top programs around the country, and he is already emerging as a focus for several Big Ten programs.

Last week, Armstrong got offered by Rutgers football. The class of 2024 offensive tackle, a 6-foot-7 and 274-pound prospect from St. Edward (Lakewood, OH) holds several Power Five offers including Iowa State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and future Big 12 member Cincinnati as well as Rutgers.

Another Big Ten offer or two could be coming in the next month. Armstrong continues to talk with Ohio State and he plans on visiting Penn State in July.

“I am highly confident when I go to Penn State that they will offer me. This is a school I’ve been realy close to,” Armstrong told RutgersWire. “I started talking to them when I had around four offers and have grown with them until now. I have an unofficial visit the 28th and camp the 29th of July.”

Deontae Armstrong on where things stand with Ohio State after his camp experience

“Ohio State went great, it was awesome to see the coaching staff again and learn hands-on from coach Frye and the staff. All around great camp, went undefeated on pass protection (one-on-one) reps and learned a lot of technique.”

Deontae Armstrong on his takeaways from the Ohio State experience

“I felt pretty good after the camp. Coach Frye (offensive line coach Justin Frye) said I’m exactly where I should at, as of now. They’re going to review the film from camp then get in contact with me and keep a close relationship. Coach Frye is excited about my upcoming season and we’re going to go from there.

“On this track, an offer is feeling really close.”

Deontae Armstrong on where things stand with Penn State football

“My relationship with Penn State is very strong. I’ve met most of the coaching staff and have a strong relationship with coach Franklin (head coach James Franklin) and offensive line coach Trautwein (offensive line coach Phil Trautwein), who’ve both come to an offseason lift session and training outside. I keep in contact with assistant offensive line coach Scott on a weekly basis.

“The way Penn State keeps in contact with me certainly catches my attention as a recruit, it definitely attracts me.”

Deontae Armstrong on where things are with Penn State football and a possible offer

“Not currently offered by Penn State but very confident that if I impress the coaching staff, who I’ve grown very close to, that I’ll walk out with an offer from Penn State.”

Deontae Armstrong on his reaction to his recent Rutgers football offer

“Everything with Rutgers has been going great. After posting my offer, I got a lot of attention from the great fan base and community of Rutgers football. I can tell the fan base is strong and dedicated!”

Deontae Armstrong on if he will visit Rutgers program

“I’ve been keeping in contact with the staff. Actually had a great phone call with coach Aurich (running backs coach, former offensive line coach) just the other day about a potential unofficial visit.

“I look forward to heading down!”

