Here’s where things stand between Patriots and Jonathan Jones

New England Patriots corner Jonathan Jones is set to be a free agent this offseason, and it appears as though the Patriots want him back.

The corner said earlier this offseason that he hopes to re-sign with the organization. Both Jones and the organization are expected to meet this week, according to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

Jones had a productive season, appearing in all 16 games in 2022, after missing a large portion of 2021 because of injury. He recorded four interceptions, which was the most in his career. In addition, he had 11 pass deflections and three forced fumbles. His 69 tackles were his most since 2020, when he posted a career-high 74 tackles.

The corner also got matched up against some of the biggest names at the wide receiver position. He struggled against the likes of Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs, but ultimately, he was able to take it all in stride.

A meeting between Jones and the Patriots organization is encouraging, given that he has proven to be a capable slot corner.

It will be intriguing to see how the negotiations play out, as Jones is one of the key parts of the secondary. This is going to be an offseason of decisions for New England, and Jones is one of the more difficult ones.

The Patriots have several areas of need, most notably the tackle and wide receiver positions. Money will need to be spent wisely

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire