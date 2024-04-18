Where are things with Rutgers football’s kicking competition this spring?

One of the more intriguing competitions this spring for Rutgers football is the open kickoff specialist role.

Last year, Jude McAtamney handled the kickoff duties for Rutgers. Of 60 kick-off attempts, McAtemeny connected on 40 touchbacks.

Now with the Irish-born kicker having graduated, Rutgers will have a competition at kickoff, with starting field goal kicker Jai Patel involved.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jai Patel won the specialist role to handle field goals and point-after attempts. Now, he is looking to add kickoffs to his resume.

“We’re currently doing a little competition between the kickers we have right now – so we’re just going to see how that goes,” Patel said on Tuesday. “We’re pushing each other really hard and we’re all doing a great job. So just keep fighting each day but we’re all doing a great job in the room and ytrying to get that job.”

Last year, Patel won the specialist job during preseason and went on to have a tremendous season.

He made 83 percent of his field goal attempts and connected on 33-of-34 point after attempts. After a redshirt season spent getting stronger and working on his technique, Patel made a big step and is now locked in as the incumbent starter.

His field goal percentage was the highest in program history.

“Definitely a great honor to be able to set the record books but we kind of move on from that and just get ready for next season,” Patel said. “Just build on that, get all the experience I had gained from last year and just be able to have a better season for the team and continue to produce.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire