Where things currently stand with Bears’ GM, head coach search

The Chicago Bears in the middle of their search for their next general manager and head coach, which has garnered some interesting candidates for the jobs.

The expectation is that the Bears cast a wide net of candidates for a first round of video interviews, which conclude this weekend. For those candidates who stand out, they’ll be invited back for an in-person interview, potentially next week.

Here’s everything to know about where things currently stand with the Bears’ GM and head coach search:

General manager candidates

Interviewed

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Browns VP of Football Operations)

Glenn Cook (Browns VP of Player Personnel)

Ed Dodds (Colts Assistant GM)

Jeff Ireland (Saints Assistant GM)

Champ Kelly (Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel)

Monti Ossenfort (Titans Director of Player Personnel)

Joe Schoen (Bills Assistant GM)

Eliot Wolf (Patriots Director of Scouting)

Yet to be interviewed

Morocco Brown (Colts Director of College Scouting)

Ran Carthon (49ers Director of Player Personnel)

Omar Khan (Steelers VP of Football and Business Administration)

Reggie McKenzie (Dolphins Senior Personnel Executive)

Ryan Poles (Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel)

Rick Smith (Former Texans GM)

JoJo Wooden (Chargers Director of Player Personnel)

Head coach candidates

Interviewed

Jim Caldwell (Former Lions/Colts head coach)

Brian Daboll (Bills offensive coordinator)

Matt Eberflus (Colts defensive coordinator)

Brian Flores (Former Dolphins head coach)

Nathaniel Hackett (Packers offensive coordinator)

Doug Pederson (Former Eagles head coach)

Yet to be interviewed

Todd Bowles (Buccaneers defensive coordinator)

Leslie Frazier (Bills defensive coordinator)

Byron Leftwich (Buccaneers offensive coordinator)

Dan Quinn (Cowboys defensive coordinator)

Potential early favorites

The Bears are currently in the first round of interviews for both GM and head coach before ultimately narrowing the list to a select group for in-person interviews. But there are some names that have emerged as some potential early favorites for the jobs.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have emerged as early favorites in Chicago’s coaching search.

In fact, Flores has been mentioned on several occasions over the last couple of days in conjunction with the Bears. Chicago is reportedly “very smitten” with Flores and were “extremely impressed” with Flores during joint practices last summer when the Bears welcomed the Dolphins to town.

On the GM side of things, DaBearsBlog’s Jeff Hughes reported that Glenn Cook and Monti Ossenfort were two candidates that broke out in the first round of interviews. So they could get second in-person interviews. Hughes also said the Daboll interview “went well” on the head coach side.

Bills assistant GM Bill Schoen is reportedly “very interested” in the Bears and Giants GM vacancies.

But early favorites don’t always get the job. So we’ll have to see how this all plays out.

Will a GM be hired first?

Chairman George McCaskey told the media that he’d “ideally” like to have a GM in place before hiring a head coach, as that GM would aid in the process. But if a head coach candidate jumps out, McCaskey won’t hesitate to act and bring in the coach first.

Unless the Bears are hiring a head coach that will have more control and essentially act as a pseudo-GM, it makes more sense to hire a GM first. But it’ll depend on the hire. Brian Flores reportedly wants more control in his second go-around as head coach, similar to the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch dynamic in San Francisco.

How Bears' search compares to others

There are seven other teams (Raiders, Broncos, Giants, Vikings, Dolphins, Jaguars, Texans) searching for a new head coach and three other teams looking for a new GM (Vikings, Raiders, Giants).

For teams like the Giants, they’re moving very quickly with their GM search, as it appears they want their GM in place before bringing in the next head coach. New York is already on its second round of interviews, including fellow Bears GM candidates Joe Schoen and Ryan Poles.

Then there’s the added benefit for teams in search of only a head coach, where teams like the Broncos, Dolphins, Jaguars and Texans already have a head start and can go at a slower pace.

The Bears are doing their due diligence when it comes to finding the right guys for the job, as evidenced by their wide net of diverse candidates. Just don’t expect them to be first in their hires.

When should we expect GM and HC hires?

There’s no way to know for sure when the Bears will complete the hiring process, especially given it looks like they want a GM in place before hiring a head coach.

While other teams are conducting their searches at a quicker pace — like the Giants — that doesn’t necessarily guarantee success. After all, the Bears hired Matt Nagy early on while the Colts hired Frank Reich last, and we all know how that worked out.

But look for the Bears to finish their first round of GM interviews this week before narrowing it down perhaps this weekend and bringing back those candidates for a second in-person interview next week.

Chicago still has four head coaching candidates to interview — Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Byron Leftwich, Dan Quinn — all of whom are expected to interview this week. Perhaps the Bears could narrow their GM candidates down and focus on that hire before bringing in the new GM to interview with coaching candidates during the second round of interviews.

The logical expectation is the Bears will have a new GM and head coach in place before the Super Bowl.

