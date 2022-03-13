Where Texas’ top players and recruits rank in NIL value

Texas has firepower and stars all over the roster, which has many Longhorns fans eager for the 2022 season.

In this new era of college football star power comes in two aspects. Obviously on the field performance is important and leads to the second portion, but with the new NIL rules in place players have an opportunity to become brands.

Whether they get their fame on TikTok or are partnering up with food chains, there are financial opportunities all over for the stars of college football.

The Longhorns, similar to a lot of other blue bloods, provide a prime opportunity for their players to profit being that Austin is such a transcendent location. It also helps to have some of the most popular players in the sport.

On3 has a ranking of the 100 most valuable college football players from 2021, and multiple Texas targets and current players are among the top. Here are eight players linked to Texas bringing in the most money via NIL deals, and where On3 currently has them valued at.

No. 56 Xavier Worthy: $153,000

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 29 Bijan Robinson: $220,000

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Quinn Ewers: $331,000

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Ohio State Football Training Camp

No. 77 (high school) Justice Finkley: $42,000

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 34 (high school) Johntay Cook: $59,000

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

No. 22 (high school) Terrance Brooks: $68,000

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

No. 21 (high school) Maalik Murphy: $71,000

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 (high school) Arch ManningL: $1.6 million

Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 4731

1

1