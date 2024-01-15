Where is Texas Tech basketball ranked in latest national polls?

It didn't take Grant McCasland very long to get the Texas Tech basketball team back into the spotlight.

Coming off a dramatic 60-59 comeback win over Kansas State on Saturday, the Red Raiders have entered the polls for the first time this season.

Texas Tech is ranked 25th in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll top 25. Tech last appeared in the AP poll when it was ranked 21st during the week of Nov. 21, 2022.

In total, the Big 12 occupies eight spots in both polls. In the AP poll, Houston, Texas Tech's opponent on Wednesday, comes in at No. 5 with Kansas being ranked third. Other conference teams in the AP poll include No. 9 Baylor, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 19 TCU, No. 20 BYU and No. 24 Iowa State.

Each of Tech's opponents for the rest of January are in the polls in Houston, BYU — which travels to Lubbock for a Saturday afternoon contest — Oklahoma and TCU. Three of these games will be on the road to conclude the first month of 2024.

The Red Raiders (14-2) are tied with Baylor atop the Big 12 standings, both sporting 3-0 records in conference play. Texas Tech will square off with the Cougars (14-2, 1-2) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will air on ESPNU.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech basketball enters national rankings in polls