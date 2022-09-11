Where Texas stands after a wild college football Saturday

Texas lost a game for the ages Saturday against Alabama.

It seems the Longhorns have had far too many of those in recent years. Nevertheless, Steve Sarkisian and his team deserve a ton of credit for the fight they displayed against the No. 1 team in the nation.

Sarkisian’s squad looked like a playoff contender with Quinn Ewers. That’s a moot point now, as Alabama would have a tie-breaker over Texas and Ewers could be out for multiple weeks.

All in all, the Texas team that finished the game looked like a Big 12 title contender. At the very least, the Longhorns had the best performance in the conference Saturday.

After a handful of surprising outcomes, it’s time to reassess where Texas actually stands in the hierarchy of college football.

Texas A&M is not back

The Aggies are not back. To be fair, they haven’t been since 1939. After a brutal 17-14 loss to then winless Appalachian State, reality is starting to set in about Jimbo Fisher’s lack of offensive creativity. The obvious criticism of his offense is, it’s too complex to run well and too simple for the defense to defend. The lack of ingenuity is unacceptable in modern college football. The Aggies bounced back from disappointment last year, but it will be difficult to recover from this loss.

Teams like Baylor don't reload

The Baylor Bears lost quite a few talented players to the NFL Draft. For many, they were the favorite to win the conference. Unfortunately, teams like Baylor and Iowa State don’t follow a great season with another, as we saw last year with the Cyclones. Baylor fell to BYU in overtime late Saturday night. BYU is certainly a solid team, but not the kind of loss a Big 12 championship contender should surrender. The Bears might come back down to earth this year after an impressive 2021 season.

Oklahoma State wins impressively

The Oklahoma State Cowboys handled their business in their premier nonconference matchup against Arizona State. The win could signal the Cowboys are back on track after allowing 44 points to Central Michigan last week.

Pete Kwiatkowski looks to have resurrected his defensive reputation

Pete Kwiatkowski might have coached the game of the year against Alabama. I’m not sure I need to see the rest of the season to grant him that distinction. Given how poor the Texas was defensively last season, their performance against Alabama was special. Kwiatkowski’s group looked like a unit that could carry Texas to wins this season. Presently, they have Texas looking like the best team in the Big 12.

Notre Dame gets embarrassed by Marshall

The Fighting Irish probably need to be booted from the Top 25 after Saturday’s upset loss. They are yet another example of why preseason rankings cannot be taken seriously.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire