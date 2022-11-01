Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands on Matt Zenitz’s Heisman board

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is putting together a fantastic individual season through the first nine weeks.

Robinson continues to showcase why he’s widely viewed as the top running back in college football and one of the top 2023 NFL draft prospects on a consistent basis.

He has recorded at least 111 scrimmage yards in each of Texas first eight games of the season. Robinson’s season statistics through eight games is 920 rush yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns along with 17 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Although Texas was on a bye last week, On3 senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz put Robinson on his Heisman hot board following Week 9. Here’s a look at Zenitz’s current Heisman rankings.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker USC QB Caleb Williams Alabama QB Bryce Young Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Illinois RB Chase Brown Michigan RB Blake Corum Oregon QB Bo Nix Texas RB Bijan Robinson

The Heisman Trophy is often labeled a quarterback award and with Texas’ three losses on the season already it would be an uphill battle for Robinson to take home the prestigious award. However, it’s highly probable Robinson will be the first running back taken off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire