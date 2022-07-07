Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

It’s never too early to start looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft.

For Texas Longhorns fans in particular, they’re anxious to get the ball rolling since the team failed to have a single player selected throughout the 2022 NFL draft.

That is expected to drastically change for the upcoming draft. Not only is star running back Bijan Robinson viewed as the top player at his position for the 2023 NFL draft, there are also several other likely eligible draft selections on the roster. Jahleel Billingsley, DeMarvion Overshown and Jordan Whittington among others are just a few names to keep an eye on.

Our colleague Luke Easterling over at the Draft Wire recently released his early two-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Robinson came off the board in the first round, while Overshown made an appearance in the second round.

Easterling projected Robinson to be selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 26 overall pick.

When you have multiple first-rounders, you can afford a bit of a luxury pick, especially when the value is this good. Robinson looks like a top-10 overall prospect, but even the best running backs tend to slide on draft day. He would be an immediate superstar in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Overshown was also slated to the Miami Dolphins, but with the No. 48 overall selection in the second round.

Both players are key leaders for Texas this upcoming season. Robinson is a legitimate Heisman contender and one of the most complete running back prospects in history, while Overshown needs a more consistent year at linebacker to maintain and/or improve his draft stock.

