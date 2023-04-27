Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands in Mel Kiper’s final NFL mock draft

We’re now just hours away from the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Aside from the No. 1 pick which is expected to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers, there’s a lot of uncertainty with the remaining top 10 picks.

Will Houston select their quarterback of the future at No. 2 or take the top pass rusher in the draft? Arizona has been rumored to be open to a trade to move back from the No. 3 pick, but which team would be willing to give up that much draft capital?

In recent weeks, Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been projected to be taken off of the board within the top 10 picks on Thursday night. The Philadelphia Eagles have been the most common destination for the former Longhorn, but he’s likely to be in consideration with the 8th and 9th picks as well.

In Mel Kiper’s final NFL mock draft on Thursday morning, the Eagles select Robinson at No. 10. Here’s a look at how Kiper sees the first 10 picks playing out.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire