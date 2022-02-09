Where Texas ranks among 247Sports’ best college football facilities in 2022

Which programs have the best college football facilities heading into the 2022 season?

Numerous Power Five programs are currently undergoing upgrades to their facilities that could one day put them on the map, but 247Sports recently ranked the top 25 football facilities in the country as they sit right now.

To no surprise, the list is loaded with SEC schools. Each of the major conferences have a few schools sprinkled within the mix, and the typical powerhouse programs are listed within the top 10.

According to 247Sports, the rankings are determined by industry opinions, what players have told them and in-person visits to many of the campuses. For Texas in particular, their new south end zone construction will go a long way in attracting the nation’s top talent to Austin.

Here’s a look at this year’s 10 best football facilities in the country. If you’d like to view the whole list, you can do so here.

Texas Longhorns

Each locker in the Texas Longhorns' locker room cost $8,700 pic.twitter.com/4eI62FdXux — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) April 19, 2019

Northwestern Wildcats

Pictures of Northwestern’s new athletic facility and football practice field on the Lake Michigan shore. pic.twitter.com/ctnzzXVLkG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 6, 2018

LSU Tigers

LSU Football revealed their new locker room today to the players. “This is why you come to LSU” pic.twitter.com/YoZV6yLsnK — Corey Clark (@CoreyClarkRadio) July 22, 2019

South Carolina Gamecocks

Therapy pools. Recording studio. The locker room. Check out photos of South Carolina football's new operations center: https://t.co/A1vma2MTXh pic.twitter.com/7XBUfo7n8E — Spurs & Feathers (@SpursFeathers) February 5, 2019

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Football Locker Room. pic.twitter.com/Pldz5Q1pSt — STEELMEN ATHLETICS (@JolietCentralAD) February 7, 2019

Georgia Bulldogs

A look inside the new player locker room 👀⁠⁠#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/1jlC4kRfuc — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 25, 2021

Clemson Tigers

Clemson's locker room in new football facility pic.twitter.com/NpglzXNb0O — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) January 31, 2017

Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M Aggies

“There’s a lot of money that goes into this.” 💰 Check out Texas A&M football’s AMAZING locker room and facility. #GigEm Powered by @betonline_ag. WATCH: https://t.co/NDZBMsEyTY 👍 pic.twitter.com/UvaloJRx6w — Sports Dissected (@SportsDissected) November 29, 2019

Oregon Ducks

Very Cool: @CollegeGameDay offers an inside look at Oregon football's (@WinTheDay) futuristic locker room pic.twitter.com/mNtDazWEqo — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 6, 2014

