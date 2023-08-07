Where Texas, others land in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Texas Longhorns are starting about where they should in the first USA TODAY Coaches Poll of the 2023 season. The team moves into the No. 12 slot to start the year.

The ranking seems reasonable considering what the team returns. Based on the roster, if Texas had a track record of proven on-field play they would probably rank higher. The most logical designation would put the Longhorns around the No. 11 or 12 spot.

Other notable rankings included several scheduled opponents for the team. The list of Coaches Poll ranked foes includes No. 3 Alabama, No. 16 TCU, No. 17 Kansas State, No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 24 Texas Tech.

The above rankings show greater respect for the Big 12 than in recent seasons. With Texas, the league has four Top 20 teams with Texas Tech not far behind.

Here’s a look at our thoughts on the rankings.

High risk, high reward

No. 25-21. Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulane, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.

This has to be among the more dangerous bottom fives I can recall in a Coaches Poll. Texas A&M was awful last year, but has a real shot to win 10 games in 2023 with a new offense and quarterback Conner Weigman leading the charge. Texas Tech and Tulane had strong breakout seasons in 2022, while Wisconsin looks to be modernizing its offense this year.

Mixed bag

No. 20-16. North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Kansas State and TCU.

Kansas State and Oregon State stand out as the more reliable teams. They are certainly most likely of the group to move up the list. TCU and North Carolina have more proof of concept under current coaches than Oklahoma has with head coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are the team with the most to prove of these five. I predicted North Carolina and Kansas State would play in conference championships this season.

Fringe contenders

No. 15-11. Oregon, Utah, Notre Dame, Texas and Washington.

Oregon, Washington and Utah all have an argument to crack the Top 10. The three teams illustrate how much parity we could have with so many good teams from which to choose. Washington is perhaps the most likely playoff contender of the group. As for Texas, the team has always had good players, but not near as many proven players as this squad. Past Longhorns teams were susceptible to injury. That scenario is unlikely for this team.

Within striking distance

No. 10-6. Tennessee, Clemson, Florida State, Penn State and USC.

Three legitimate playoff contenders hail from this group. Tennessee, Clemson and USC strike me as serious challengers for college football’s final four. Florida State and Penn State are also set for strong seasons. Can USC quarterback Caleb Williams put his team on his back?

Fab Five

5-1. LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan and Georgia.

Five of the most dominant programs of the last decade land in the coaches’ top five. The only surprise is an LSU team that got thoroughly beaten by Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M (5-7) last season. Alabama lacks the starting quarterback, but has recruited well enough elsewhere to continue to win at a high level. Can anybody unseat Georgia?

