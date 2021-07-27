Where Texas-Oklahoma ranks among the SEC’s active rivalry games

Ever since the announcement of Texas and Oklahoma possibly moving to the SEC, there has been a sense of togetherness. From the fans to the athletic directors to the administration, when have Longhorns and Sooners ever gotten along this well?

Let’s get back to the rivalry.

Sadly, it’s still the month of July and there is no on-the-field product to judge off of. So until then, we’ll continue to speculate and argue over various topics.

With the Red River schools informing the Big 12 of their intentions on Monday, the move to the SEC seems all but done. Thankfully, the tradition of the Red River Shootout is far from dead. Texas and Oklahoma plan to bring the rivalry with them to the southeast.

But where does it rank among the SEC’s current rivalries? There are a couple of great in-state bouts, with a lot of out-of-state hatred.

Here is where Texas-OU falls in line with the fierce rivalries inside the SEC.

The Southwest Classic

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

One rekindled thanks to Texas A&M joining the SEC, the Southwest Classic's venue takes a bit of the intensity out of it. Games played at AT&T Stadium rarely feel like a real college football game and more like a corporate event. 2011 and 2012 saw on-campus games but as Jerry Jones does, he was able to strike a deal with the two universities to move it to Arlington. Going back to College Station and Fayetvile would bring out the fun of Arkansas-Texas A&M.

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Ask a couple of years ago and this may be a tad bit higher on the list. Auburn and Georgia would face off against each other in mid-November with major SEC implications on the line. After some moving around of the schedule, the two deep south rivals now meet in September. The first meeting between the two schools was in 1892 but never entered the state of Alabama until 1908. Neither hosted a game on campus until Georgia did in 1929 and Auburn in 1960. Uga has made his feeling for Auburn well known and I am sure Tiger fans would express themselves the same way.

Story continues

The Third Saturday in October

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Anything that ends up in somebody self-reporting an NCAA infraction for smoking cigars in the locker room is fun. Sadly for Tennessee, none of their violations have been due to beating Alabama. Since Nick Saban took over in 2007, the Volunteers have not beaten the Crimson Tide. As streaky as a rivalry can be, rarely are Alabama and Tennessee flip-flopping wins on a yearly basis. Most from the Volunteer State may get frustrated going up against the juggernaut every year, but their time will come again.

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Only one other matchup in the SEC (outside of the championship game) is at a neutral venue. Hosted in Jacksonville, FL, the two schools have played in the city all but twice since 1933. Athens has played host five times, with Gainsville having two opportunities. If you are looking for a similar comparison to Texas-Oklahoma, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is as close as it gets. A neutral venue, split Florida-Georgia stadium, pregame activities are encouraged, and a border state rivalry. Both are played in the peak of conference season as well.

The Egg Bowl

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger

Feels wrong putting such a great in-state rivalry this low. I mean, an Ole Miss player acted like a dog using the restroom, causing a 15-yard penalty, and losing the game. There was even once an unsportsmanlike penalty on every single player on the field. For a few years, this replaced Texas-Texas A&M on Thanksgiving night and will continue over the next two. Both coaches are interesting characters in Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach. You can always count on something weird to happen in the Egg Bowl.

The Red River Shootout

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Not many words are needed to describe the Red River Shootout. To Texas and Oklahoma fans, it's by far the most important game of the season. Win in Dallas, put on the Golden Hat, and your season will be well worth it.

The Iron Bowl

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the Iron Bowl is No. 1. I am sorry to both Texas and Oklahoma fans. But as somebody who has been a part of both, Alabama and Auburn's annual matchup blows everything else out of the water. Just ask Steve Sarkisian about his 1-0 record as the Crimson Tide's head coach. Something about Thanksgiving weekend makes it more special, knowing your perfect season can go south because of a loss. Not many fan bases have more pure hatred than these two. Experience one in Auburn or Tuscaloosa and you will understand.

