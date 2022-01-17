Where the Texas men’s basketball team falls in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Despite the 79-70 loss to No. 15 Iowa State on Saturday, Texas didn’t see any movement in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

The Longhorns remained at No. 22 in the poll, behind Big 12 foes Baylor, Kansas, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Texas will host Kansas State and Oklahoma State over the next week before traveling to TCU on Jan. 25.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787 (23)

+1

2

Auburn

16-1

759 (8)

+2

3

Arizona

14-1

687 (1)

+3

4

Purdue

14-2

647

+1

5

Duke

14-2

643

+3

6

Baylor

15-2

642

-5

7

Kansas

14-2

611

+3

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

+5

9

UCLA

11-2

530

-6

10

Houston

15-2

491

+1

11

Villanova

13-4

479

+3

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

+5

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

-4

14

Iowa St

14-3

326

+2

15

USC

14-2

322

-8

16

LSU

15-2

300

-4

17

Illinois

13-3

297

+7

18

Ohio St

11-4

263

-3

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

20

Xavier

13-3

252

+1

21

Providence

14-2

227

-1

22

Texas

13-4

103

23

Colorado St

13-1

75

+4

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

+5

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

-2

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories