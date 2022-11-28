Where Texas men’s basketball lands in latest USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

It’s an exciting time to be a Texas basketball fan.

Chris Beard’s squad is off to a 5-0 start to the 2022-23 season, which includes a dominant win over Gonzaga. Over the last two games, the Longhorns have blown out their opponents.

Texas defeated Northern Arizona 73-48 a week ago and followed that up with a 91-54 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley over the weekend. The impressive outcomes saw Texas rise two spots in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week.

The Longhorns have a tough test approaching when they face No. 7 Creighton on Thursday in Austin. Should Texas pull out the win, they could be in the conversation for the No. 1 team in the country.

Here’s a full look at the latest Coaches Poll.

  1. Houston (6-0)

  2. Texas (5-0)

  3. Virginia (5-0)

  4. Arizona (6-0)

  5. Purdue (6-0)

  6. UConn (8-0)

  7. Creighton (6-1)

  8. Indiana (6-0)

  9. Kansas (6-1)

  10. Baylor (5-1)

  11. Arkansas (5-1)

  12. Gonzaga (5-2)

  13. Tennessee (5-1)

  14. Alabama (6-1)

  15. North Carolina (5-2)

  16. Duke (6-2)

  17. Illinois (5-1)

  18. Kentucky (4-2)

  19. Auburn (7-0)

  20. Michigan State (5-2)

  21. UCLA (5-2)

  22. Maryland (6-0)

  23. Iowa State (5-1)

  24. San Diego State (4-2)

  25. Ohio State (5-1)

Schools dropped out

No. 20 Texas Tech; No. 24 Iowa.

Others receiving votes

Texas Christian 40; Iowa 28; Texas Tech 16; Wisconsin 15; West Virginia 11; Mississippi State 11; Michigan 9; Xavier 8; Saint Mary’s 8; Oklahoma 7; St. John’s 5; Miami-Florida 5; Kansas State 5; Charleston 5; UNLV 4; Drake 2.

