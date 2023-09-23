Where was Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on Auburn's touchdown? You have to see to believe

When Auburn's Eugene Asante nabbed a fumble recovery vs. Texas A&M, he likely expected to have to evade a few tackles. But he almost certainly didn't expect to see Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on the field ahead of him as he carried the ball down the sideline.

The curious play occurred when cornerback Kayin Lee forced the fumble on Aggies running back Reuben Owens. The ball popped right into the hands of Asante, who took the ball to the sideline, where he ran past the 12th man — Fisher — several feet out of place from his spot on the sideline.

For a second, it looked as if Fisher might become a bigger storyline than he ended up being (intentionally or otherwise). Instead, he stood still and let Asante run past him (instead of channeling this scene from "Friday Night Lights").

Asante ran the ball to the house for the touchdown, scoring the Tigers' first touchdown of the day to bring the score to 20-10 Aggies early in the fourth quarter. Here's that moment, frozen in time, for all college football fans to enjoy:

Jimbo Fisher is the 12th Man on the field. pic.twitter.com/azPPOiv8M6 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2023

Sideline interference — when the coach is too far out from the sideline — is a penalty, although with the result of this play, Hugh Freeze and the Auburn staff would certainly have declined it anyway. As it stands, the Aggies were well on their way for what ultimately proved to be a 27-10 victory over the Tigers.

