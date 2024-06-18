Where the Texas Longhorns are projected to finish in 2024

The excitement of the 2024 college football season continues to build after last year’s success and what is going on for the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trails. On Monday, Texas landed a commitment from five-star quarterback Dia Bell of the 2026 cycle.

The quarterback factory continues to churn after landing the pledge of the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 class. In recent years the Horns have landed Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, and now Bell. We will dive more into recruiting in the coming weeks. For now, our focus shifts back to the 2024 season.

As Texas prepares for the uptick in the competition that the SEC provides, the Horns have a chance to return to the upper echelon in 2024. Many are calling for Texas to contend, including Fox color commentator Joel Klatt.

According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, he expects that Texas will finish the 2024 regular season in the same manner as the 2023 season. Last year the Horns were 11-1 heading into the 2023 Big 12 championship game and could be 11-1 heading into the 2024 SEC championship game this year.

You may not see it now, but this Texas team may have the it factor as conference shocker in 2024. The Longhorns are one of the new kids on the block, but they’re not going to take lumps and bruises in the SEC with this roster. It’s too good. And a Week 2 win at Michigan is going to send a ripple of momentum through the locker room, much like last year’s early win at Alabama provided. Once Texas gets past Michigan, Oklahoma and Georgia, this schedule softens a bit prior to the season finale against Texas A&M. That’s where a perfect season ends, one week prior to SEC Championship weekend when the Longhorns have already clinched a spot in the game.

It makes sense that we could see a team already clinched for the SEC title game prior to the season finale and I doubt they don’t try and punch the Aggies in the mouth for that final game.

Full SEC Projections per 247Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire