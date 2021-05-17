Where Texas lands in USA TODAY Sports college football top 25 rankings

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
Now that spring football has concluded, several major networks are beginning to release their updated college football top 25 rankings.

Texas has appeared in the back half of the majority of projections, typically landing somewhere among the final 10 spots. In USA TODAY Sports projected top 25, the Longhorns fell to No. 22 overall.

Here’s what they had to say about first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian’s roster ahead of the 2021 season:

The third coaching hire since the departure of Mack Brown brings the same optimism as the previous two for the Longhorns. They hope the script is different with Steve Sarkisian than it was for Charlie Strong and Tom Herman. There’s a culture change on the field, too, with four-year starter Sam Ehlinger leaving a huge hole at quarterback. Casey Thompson, who starred in the Alamo Bowl, and Hudson Card are fighting for the opening. Look for running back Bijan Robinson to be a breakout star if the offensive line can provide enough holes and he gets enough carries. There’s some pieces on defense, notably Alfred Collins and DeMarvion Overshown, but that side of the ball needs to be better to make a run in the Big 12.

Three other Big 12 programs were listed ahead of Texas on USA TODAY Sports rankings: Oklahoma (2), Iowa State (6) and Oklahoma State (21). However, in Longhorns Wire’s conference rankings, TCU has the edge over Oklahoma State and the Longhorns are listed as the third-best team in the Big 12.

As always, the Big 12 is in for a wild ride this season.

