Where Texas lands in updated bowl projections after Week 9

If you would have told me two months ago that Texas would be in danger of missing a bowl game, I would have thought you were joking.

That’s the harsh reality that the Texas football program is facing right now. After dropping three consecutive games to ranked opponents, the Longhorns now sit with a 4-4 record on the year.

Texas needs to win at least two of the remaining four games on the schedule in order to receive a bowl bid. If they’re able to escape with three wins, it will essentially guarantee a berth.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are currently preparing their team for a tough road matchup with Iowa State in Week 10. The Cyclones have one of the top defensive units in the country, therefore the Longhorns will have minimal room for error on offense.

Whether it’s the subpar offensive line play, in-game management, dropped passes, inconsistent quarterback play, missed tackles, players not understanding their assignments, or personnel use — there are far too many issues in Austin right now.

As each week passes, Texas is plummeting in the bowl projections. Three weeks ago, the Longhorns were widely projected to reach a New Year’ Six bowl game. Now, they’ll be lucky to reach the Texas bowl.

Take a look at where several major networks project Texas to land in their bowl projections after Week 9.

Pro Football Network

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; General view of a Miami Hurricanes fan sitting in the stands prior to the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Miami Hurricanes during the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Cheez-It Bowl

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Virginia Tech vs. Texas

Dec. 29 – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Last year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

ESPN

Story continues

The West Virginia Mountaineers hoist their AutoZone Liberty Bowl trophy after defeating the Army Black Knights 24-21 in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas vs. Mississippi State

Dec. 28 – Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, TN)

Last year: West Virginia 24, Army 21

College Football News

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy (grey shirt) looks on during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes during the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Cheez-It Bowl

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. ACC

Texas vs. Wake Forest

Dec. 29 – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Last year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

CBS Sports

Dec 27, 2019; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) is handed the Texas Bowl MVP trophy after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Bowl

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas vs. Auburn

Jan. 4 – NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Last year: Cancelled

The Athletic

Dec 27, 2019; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is handed the Texas Bowl Championship Trophy after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Bowl

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas vs. Auburn

Jan. 4 – NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Last year: Cancelled

