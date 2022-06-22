Where Texas lands in study of largest college football fan bases
College football typically draws a very loyal fan base.
Texas Longhorns fans are some of the most passionate in the country and have consistently shown their loyalty through hard times. The program hasn’t experienced much success as of late, but their support has never wavered.
Many often compare Texas to the Dallas Cowboys or New York Yankees of college football. Fans either love them or love to hate them. The amount of revenue their football program brings in is among the highest in the country, and the national presence of their athletic program is notable. It helps that their logo is one of the most recognizable in the world.
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is also one of only eight stadiums that has a capacity of over 100,000. So, where does Texas land in terms of the largest fan bases in college football?
Strategy analyst Tony Altimore combined multiple studies to figure out the sizes of each college football teams fan base. To no surprise, Texas is near the top of the rankings. Here’s a look at the top 10 from Altimore’s study.
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total number of estimated fans: 4.46 million
Wisconsin Badgers
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Total number of estimated fans: 4.57 million
Alabama Crimson Tide
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Total number of estimated fans: 5.34 million
Oregon Ducks
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Total number of estimated fans: 5.54 million
Florida Gators
Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK
Total number of estimated fans: 5.89 million
Michigan Wolverines
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Total number of estimated fans: 6.26 million
Penn State Nittany Lions
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
Total number of estimated fans: 6.63 million
Texas Longhorns
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Total number of estimated fans: 7.82 million
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Total number of estimated fans: 8.21 million
Ohio State Buckeyes
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total number of estimated fans: 11.26 million
