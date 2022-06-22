Where Texas lands in study of largest college football fan bases

College football typically draws a very loyal fan base.

Texas Longhorns fans are some of the most passionate in the country and have consistently shown their loyalty through hard times. The program hasn’t experienced much success as of late, but their support has never wavered.

Many often compare Texas to the Dallas Cowboys or New York Yankees of college football. Fans either love them or love to hate them. The amount of revenue their football program brings in is among the highest in the country, and the national presence of their athletic program is notable. It helps that their logo is one of the most recognizable in the world.

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is also one of only eight stadiums that has a capacity of over 100,000. So, where does Texas land in terms of the largest fan bases in college football?

Strategy analyst Tony Altimore combined multiple studies to figure out the sizes of each college football teams fan base. To no surprise, Texas is near the top of the rankings. Here’s a look at the top 10 from Altimore’s study.

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of estimated fans: 4.46 million

Wisconsin Badgers

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of estimated fans: 4.57 million

Alabama Crimson Tide

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total number of estimated fans: 5.34 million

Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of estimated fans: 5.54 million

Florida Gators

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total number of estimated fans: 5.89 million

Michigan Wolverines

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of estimated fans: 6.26 million

Penn State Nittany Lions

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of estimated fans: 6.63 million

Texas Longhorns

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total number of estimated fans: 7.82 million

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of estimated fans: 8.21 million

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of estimated fans: 11.26 million

