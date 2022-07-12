Where Texas lands in Phil Steele’s preseason top 40 college football rankings
The preseason hype continues to roll in for Texas football.
Steve Sarkisian used the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks to add an influx of talent to Texas’ roster. The new-look Longhorns are receiving tons of attention from the national media as we approach the upcoming season.
Phil Steele, one of the college football industry’s most respected media members, released his annual top 40 ahead of the 2022 season. Texas checks in at No. 18 on his list after making some major noise in the offseason.
Five Big 12 Conference teams made the cut for Steele’s rankings, led by the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 8. Here complete look at Steele’s preseason top 40 college football teams.
Alabama
Ohio State
Georgia
Clemson
Michigan
Utah
Notre Dame
Oklahoma
Texas A&M
Oregon
Pitt
Miami
NC State
Baylor
Oklahoma State
USC
UCF
Texas
Wisconsin
Iowa
UAB
Penn State
Michigan State
Wake Forest
Cincinnati
BYU
Tennessee
UCLA
Air Force
Ole Miss
Boise State
Florida
Louisville
Houston
Kentucky
Arkansas
Minnesota
Kansas State
Appalachian State
Fresno State
