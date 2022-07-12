Where Texas lands in Phil Steele’s preseason top 40 college football rankings

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

The preseason hype continues to roll in for Texas football.

Steve Sarkisian used the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks to add an influx of talent to Texas’ roster. The new-look Longhorns are receiving tons of attention from the national media as we approach the upcoming season.

Phil Steele, one of the college football industry’s most respected media members, released his annual top 40 ahead of the 2022 season. Texas checks in at No. 18 on his list after making some major noise in the offseason.

Five Big 12 Conference teams made the cut for Steele’s rankings, led by the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 8. Here complete look at Steele’s preseason top 40 college football teams.

  1. Alabama

  2. Ohio State

  3. Georgia

  4. Clemson

  5. Michigan

  6. Utah

  7. Notre Dame

  8. Oklahoma

  9. Texas A&M

  10. Oregon

  11. Pitt

  12. Miami

  13. NC State

  14. Baylor

  15. Oklahoma State

  16. USC

  17. UCF

  18. Texas

  19. Wisconsin

  20. Iowa

  21. UAB

  22. Penn State

  23. Michigan State

  24. Wake Forest

  25. Cincinnati

  26. BYU

  27. Tennessee

  28. UCLA

  29. Air Force

  30. Ole Miss

  31. Boise State

  32. Florida

  33. Louisville

  34. Houston

  35. Kentucky

  36. Arkansas

  37. Minnesota

  38. Kansas State

  39. Appalachian State

  40. Fresno State

