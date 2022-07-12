Where Texas lands in Phil Steele’s preseason top 40 college football rankings

The preseason hype continues to roll in for Texas football.

Steve Sarkisian used the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks to add an influx of talent to Texas’ roster. The new-look Longhorns are receiving tons of attention from the national media as we approach the upcoming season.

Phil Steele, one of the college football industry’s most respected media members, released his annual top 40 ahead of the 2022 season. Texas checks in at No. 18 on his list after making some major noise in the offseason.

Five Big 12 Conference teams made the cut for Steele’s rankings, led by the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 8. Here complete look at Steele’s preseason top 40 college football teams.

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Utah Notre Dame Oklahoma Texas A&M Oregon Pitt Miami NC State Baylor Oklahoma State USC UCF Texas Wisconsin Iowa UAB Penn State Michigan State Wake Forest Cincinnati BYU Tennessee UCLA Air Force Ole Miss Boise State Florida Louisville Houston Kentucky Arkansas Minnesota Kansas State Appalachian State Fresno State

