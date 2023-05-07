Where Texas lands in On3’s wide receiver unit rankings for 2023

Texas has one of the deepest rosters in college football for the 2023 season.

The Longhorns return 10 of 11 starters on offense, while also welcoming the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle.

Steve Sarkisian’s stacked quarterback room of Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning has been a popular topic this offseason, but Texas’ wide receiver room is one of the best in the country.

On3 Sports recently began ranking the top position groups for the 2023 season and the Longhorns boast a top-three wide receiver room in the nation.

If not for Ohio State, the Longhorns would have the best receiver corps in 2023, with a dynamic trio in Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell and Jordan Whittington. Worthy is a future 1st Round pick, while Mitchell, who transferred from Georgia this offseason, has similar upside and has been a key playmaker for the Bulldogs in multiple College Football Playoff games. Whittington isn’t flashy but the veteran is a reliable target who can play multiple spots. Texas also has the luxury of backups like Isaiah Neyor, who was a big-time transfer addition last year but tore his ACL in fall camp, and 5-star freshman Johntay Cook II — both of whom would start for most schools.

Here’s a look at On3’s top 10 wide receiver units in college football for the upcoming season.

Alabama

“Jermaine Burton, Ja’Corey Brooks, Isaiah Bond and Kobe Prentice will all vie for targets, while 5-star transfer Malik Benson could be a one-and-done guy in Tuscaloosa if he lives up to his potential.”

Arizona

“Arizona still returns one of the better duos in the country in Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing.”

Texas A&M

“Texas A&M returns Evan Stewart, a fellow 5-star recruit who led the SEC in receptions as a freshman last year, Moose Muhammad and, quite notably, Ainas Smith.”

Tennessee

“The Vols lost their best two wideouts from the best passing attack in the country last season, but their receiver room remains quite talented with second-year system guys like Bru McCoy, a former 5-star transfer from USC, and sophomore speedster Squirrel White.”

Georgia

“The Bulldogs return the underrated duo of Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, plus should have a healthy game-breaker in Arian Smith to start the season. Georgia added the leading receiver in the SEC last season in Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett. The Bulldogs also poached Mississippi State’s No. 1 wideout in Rara Thomas.”

USC

“USC returns Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington, a trio of 600+ yard options, while adding Arizona transfer Dorian Singer — the No. 1 receiver in the transfer portal who led the Pac-12 in receiving in 2022.”

Washington

“The Huskies return a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan — perhaps the best duo in the country not at Ohio State or Texas.”

LSU

“Malik Nabers led the SEC in receiving last season, and could be even better this fall with the growth of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Other headliners in LSU’s wideout room include Brian Thomas, Kyren Lacy, a spring standout, Chris Hilton and Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson.”

Texas

Ohio State

“While Marvin Harrison is the unequivocal No. 1 wideout in the country, Ohio State also has Emeka Egbuka, another likely 1st Round pick, Julian Fleming, and 5-star freshman Carnell Tate, among others.”

